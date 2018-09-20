Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Storage and Retention of I-9’s”attendees will Understand the common mistakes and how to correct and review the area’s find important with I-9’s and how to prevent future issues. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Oct 04, from 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, EST / 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM PST.

Employers should keep this in mind when determining how to retain and store

completed Form I-9 and any corresponding documentation so that personal information does not get into the wrong hands. This webinar will focus on the importance of I-9 compliance for businesses. The training will introduce the I-9 forms, the importance of filling out the forms correctly, retention process and proactive I-9 audits.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Mathew W. Burr, is a SHRM

Certified Exam Instructor and co-teaches the SHRM Exam Prep Course at Elmira

College. He is an Adjunct Professor at Corning Community College and Elmira College; teaching Organizational Behavior and Effective Negotiations, along with developing curriculum for a Workplace Readiness course.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Legal Information

• Importance of Mistake Proof Forms

• Retention Process

• Proactive Audits

• Common Mistakes

• Correcting Mistakes

• Why it is important for your business

• Impact and cost for an organization

• Upcoming or potential changes

• Helpful Links

• Auditing Forms

