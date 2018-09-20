Specialized solar panel module detergent Solar Wash in korea-solarplus

It is possible to remove various pollution of small-scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly. It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities. The first solar cleaning system developed in Korea. It is possible to remove various pollution of small-scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities.

Detergent for removing dust, particles, dirt, etc. covering solar panel modules. Neutral wash formulated with ingredients that will not harm solar panel modules. Detergent diluted to a 50:1 ratio for highly effective solar panel cleaning.

Specialized solar panel module detergent

Cleans gently without causing damage or corrosion to the module materials exposed to the outside including the frame, outer layer of glass, and back sheet.

Superb penetrating force

Clears the surface by penetrating even minute dust particles stuck to the outside with outstanding force.

Economical usage

Budget friendly use, diluted with water up to 50 times its amount.

Neutral PH 7.2

Protects module longevity and is safe against the module’s external surface materials of aluminum, glass, and back sheets (fluoride film and PET film).

Great at clearing surface from pollutants

Minimize scrubbing with this quick and effect method. Reduce time and labor, while still providing an even more effective cleanse.

Odorless and tidy

Unscented formula provides comfortable usage without any harsh smells while cleaning.

Directions :

Dilute up to 50 times product amount (1:50 wash : product).

Spray an adequate amount on solar panels.

Scrub the solar panel with an appropriate brush or cloth.

Brush with Solar six and complete.

The angle of the panel differs for each solar power plant. SOLAR SIX is a solar cleaning tool Korea that allows users to adjust the angle manually.

