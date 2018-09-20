Renee Lovekids Promotes Diversity and Debate as the Keys to a Successful Classroom and Community

Having worked as a teacher in the public-school system for the past nineteen years, Renee Lovekids knows the importance of promoting dialogue and debate in her classroom.

San Antonio, TX, USA, September 19, 2018 — Having worked as a teacher in the public-school system for the past nineteen years, Renee Lovekids knows the importance of promoting dialogue and debate in her classroom.

Statistics show that in urban schools, an average of 90% of children who are involved in debate graduate from high school, while only 50% of the general population go on to graduate.

Lovekids has implemented several types of debate formats in her teaching, a measure that she feels helps students from different backgrounds learn how to effectively express their opinions and communicate with their peers.

“I work in New York City, which is one of the most diverse places in America,” the educator comments. “There are times where I’ve had eleven nationalities represented in my classroom. Yet, even with all of the diversity, there are still commonalities that we all share.”

By learning important communication skills from a young age, students are better equipped for life beyond the classroom.

“Different forms of debate are used according to the age group. There is the opportunity to learn new vocabulary and new reasoning skills,” Lovekids adds.

This message is central to Lovekids’ new children’s book, “Why Did My Teacher Cry Today? A Homework Tale”. This story uses humor to relay the different perspectives that students and teachers have on homework. To express their different viewpoints, the students are asked to hold a debate.

“I was inspired to write the book based on the experiences I have had with my students over the years. I hope that readers take away the sense of humor and fun that can be instilled in everyday activities, such as homework. I hope that teachers will take away some ideas about making the topics they are teaching more interesting and engaging for students.”

For more information about Renee Lovekids visit http://www.halopublishing.com. “Why Did My Teacher Cry Today? A Homework Tale” is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in Paperback for $11.95 and as an e-Book for $3.99.

Press & Media Contact:

Lisa Michelle Umina, Publisher

Halo Publishing International

1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176,

San Antonio, TX 78213 – USA

+1 877-705-9647

contact@halopublishing.com

http://www.halopublishing.com