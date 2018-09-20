Magnesium Oxide Nanopowder Market : Market Research Report : Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2023

Magnesium oxide, also known as magnesia alba, is a tasteless, odorless, non-toxic and white hygroscopic solid mineral with high purity, high hardness, and high melting point. It is a rich source of magnesium ore that is found naturally as periclase. Magnesium oxide exhibits electrical, magnetic, chemical, and optical properties owing to its large specific surface area and small particle size. Therefore, it can be used in cement and ceramics, furnace linings, fuel additive and glass. End-users of magnesium oxide nanopowder include furnaces and boilers, paints and coatings, electrical, electronics, and construction industries. It also has niche uses in petrochemicals and textiles. Magnesium oxide nanopowder can be produced using magnesium carbonate or magnesium hydroxide. Magnesium hydroxide can be manufactured using manganese and nitric acid. However, high amount of energy is required during the process of calcination; hence, the production cost of manganese oxide nanopowder is high. Extensive research and development is being carried out to find cost-effective manufacturing techniques for magnesium oxide nanopowder

Furnace & boilers was the largest end-user segment of the magnesium oxide nanopowder market in 2014 and accounted for a share of more than 40% in the same year. Magnesium oxide nanopowder possesses higher thermal stability, which makes it a material of choice in refractories that use it in furnace linings and boilers. Rising demand for fuel additives and refractory materials is driving the magnesium oxide nanopowder market. Magnesium oxide nanopowder exhibits excellent fire-retardant properties and is least toxic and odorless. Magnesium oxide offers anti-corrosion properties; hence, it is used in paints and coatings for industrial applications.

Magnesium oxide nanopowder offers good insulating properties; hence, it is employed in high-frequency rod antenna and magnetic devices. Magnesium oxide is being used as a filler in electric insulating material, which is used in making crucibles, smelters, insulated conduits (tubular component), electrode bars, and electrode sheets, due to its excellent insulating tendency. Magnesium oxide nanopowder is used as an additive in oil production and as catalyst in fire-retardant textiles. It is also used in pharmaceuticals. Increase in environmental concerns and high cost of production are acting as barriers for the magnesium oxide nanopowder market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global magnesium oxide nanopowder market and accounted for more than 35% of the volume share in 2014. Demand for magnesium oxide nanopowder in the region is estimated to be primarily driven by rapid increase in demand for electronics materials in China, India, and ASEAN countries. North America constituted the second-largest share of the global magnesium oxide nanopowder market in 2014. It was followed by Europe in the same year. The magnesium oxide nanopowder market in Middle East and Africa is anticipated to expand significantly in the next eight years, primarily due to growth in the petrochemical industry.

Mass production of magnesium oxide nanopowder will in turn reduce the manufacturing cost thereby increasing the applications of magnesium oxide nanopowder. Rising demand for fuel additives and increasing demand for refractory materials are also projected to drive the magnesium oxide nanopowder market in the near future. Demand for magnesium oxide nanopowder in flame retardant applications is expected to increase owing to rising safety concerns. Key players in the magnesium oxide nanopowder market are American Elements, US Research Nanomaterials, Inc., Stream Chemical, Inc., Eprui Nanoparticles & Microspheres Co. Ltd, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Inframat Corporation, Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt. Ltd., NaBond Technologies Co., Limited, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., and SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.