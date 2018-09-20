Posted on by

Global Gesture Recognition System Market Report 2018

This report focuses on the global Gesture Recognition System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gesture Recognition System development in United States, Europe and China.

 

 

Gesture recognition system (GRS) integrates imaging and computer systems by running predefined mathematical algorithms to interpret the specific gesture language. Gesture recognition systems, primarily include the interpretation of face and hand movements, facilitating interaction of humans with machines. The gesture recognition system has emerged as a popular technology over traditional mechanical interaction technologies.

 

 

In 2017, the global Gesture Recognition System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

 


The key players covered in this study

 

 

Cognitec

 

GestureTek

 

Microsoft corporation

 

Cognivue

 

Eyesight

 

Omek

 

Point Grab

 

Soft Kinetic

 

Crossmatch technologies Inc.

 

Intel

 

Iris Guard

 

Microchip

 

 

Market analysis by product type

 

 

Touch-based

 

Touchless

Market analysis by market

 

 

Automobile

 

Consumer Electronics

 

Gaming

 

Transit�

 

Healthcare

 

Defence

 

Retail

 

 

Market analysis by Region

 

United States

 

Europe

 

China

 

Japan

 

Southeast Asia

 

India

 

Central & South America

 

 


The study objectives of this report are:

 

 

To analyze global Gesture Recognition System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

 

To present the Gesture Recognition System development in United States, Europe and China.

 

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

 

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

 


Table of Contents

 

 

1 Report Overview

 

1.1 Study Scope

 

1.2 Key Market Segments

 

1.3 Players Covered

 

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

 

1.4.1 Global Gesture Recognition System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)

 

1.4.2 Touch-based

 

1.4.3 Touchless

 

1.5 Market by Application

 

1.5.1 Global Gesture Recognition System Market Share by Application (2017-2025)

 

1.5.2 Automobile

 

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

 

1.5.4 Gaming

 

1.5.5 Transit�

 

1.5.6 Healthcare

 

1.5.7 Defence

 

1.5.8 Retail

 

1.6 Study Objectives

 

1.7 Years Considered

 

 

2 Executive Summary

 

2.1 Gesture Recognition System Market Size

 

2.2 Gesture Recognition System Growth Trends by Regions

 

2.2.1 Gesture Recognition System Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)

 

2.2.2 Gesture Recognition System Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)

 

2.3 Industry Trends

 

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

 

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

 

 

