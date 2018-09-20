Digital Signage Technology Market 2018–Recent Study Including Growth Factors Applications

This report focuses on the global Digital Signage Technology Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Signage Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Digital Signage Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

NEC Display Solutions

Adflow Networks

BrightSign LLC

Cisco Systems

KeyWest Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Omnivex Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Scala

Winmate Communication

Sony Corporation

AU Optronics

Christie

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Liquid Crystal Display Technology

Light Emitting Diode Technology

Front Projection Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Corporate

Banking

Healthcare

Education

Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Signage Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Digital Signage Technology development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Signage Technology are as follows: History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025 For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

