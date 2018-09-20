Automotive Plastics Market: Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2025 Future Report

Global Automotive Plastics Market to reach USD 58.3 billion by 2025.

The shift in trend towards high performance plastics to substitute conventional metals & rubber is expected to drive demand.

The quality of plastics is highly dependent upon their properties, functions and applications. Superior properties such as light weight, versatility and flexibility has fostered technological innovations and design freedom using plastic materials.

Streamlined mass production has enabled provision of technologically sound and cost-efficient products with high sustainability. Utilization of polymer matrix and carbon fiber composites are expected to enable car body-weight reductions of 25% to 75%. They contribute to lower vehicle weight, essential for emission reduction and fuel conservation while supporting the additional weight of advanced safety equipment.

Request Free Sample Research Report @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-automotive-plastics-market-size-study-by-product-type-by-application-interior-exterior-under-bonnet-and-by-regional-forecasts-2018-2025

In automotive Plastics Market Significant investments in R&D activities to develop new plastic components and highly fragmented market with the presence of a large number of market players make the intensity of competition in the market very high.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials adversely impact the overall cost of production incurred by the manufacturers of automotive plastics. High capital costs incurred in the deployment of automotive plastics in existing metallic applications restrict the adoption of automotive plastics in new vehicle designs.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Plastics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive plastics in 2018, and the region is also expected to continue leading the market till 2025 owing to emerging industries in the region’s developing economies, such China, India, and Thailand.

Get 10% Discount on Report Purchase at @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/check-discount/global-automotive-plastics-market-size-study-by-product-type-by-application-interior-exterior-under-bonnet-and-by-regional-forecasts-2018-2025

Rising per capita disposable income, preferences for a nuclear family, and growing trend towards the use of small cars fuel the demand for passenger cars in the region, which subsequently impact the automotive plastics market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Enquire about this Report @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/enquiry/global-automotive-plastics-market-size-study-by-product-type-by-application-interior-exterior-under-bonnet-and-by-regional-forecasts-2018-2025

By Product Type:

 Polypropylene

 Polyurethane

 Polyvinyl Chloride

 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene

 Polyamide

 High Density Polyethylene

 Poly Carbonate

 Polybutylene Terephthalate

By Application:

 Interior

 Exterior

 Under Bonnet

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Buy Now @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2423683

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Magna International Inc. LLC, Lear Corporation, Adient PLC, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Royal Dsm Nv, Teijin Limited, Solvay Sa and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Plastics Market in Market Study: Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

About Us:

Reports And Markets is part of the Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. On ReportsAndMarkets.com you will find all the globally available market research and company reports from well-respected market research companies, all leaders in their field. Reports And Markets is totally independent and serves its customers by providing the most reliable market research available, as we understand how important this is for you.

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing

www.reportsandmarkets.com

info@reportsandmarkets.com

Ph: +44-020-3286-9338 (UK)

Ph: +1-214-377-1121 (US)

Ph: +91-703-049-0292 (IND)