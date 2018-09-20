Automotive Curtains Airbags: A life Saving Technology-Ken Research

Automotive curtain airbags are side airbags that protect the driver’s and passenger’s head in an accident. These activate instantaneously at the door rail above the window as soon as a side impact accident occurs. They act as cushion between the occupants and the windows. Curtain airbags also protect against intrusion such as preventing things like high-speed broken glass, crash debris and foliage from entering the cabin. Some curtain airbags are specifically designed to provide protection in a rollover crash. Rollover protection curtains remain inflated for several seconds and are deployed with cold helium to maintain their volume for an extended period of time.

According to study, “Global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” some of the major key players that are currently working in the automotive curtain airbags are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Ningbo joyson, Nihon plast Co. ltd., Ashimori industry co. ltd., Takata corporation, Toyoda gosei co. ltd., Autiliv Inc., Key safety systems, Hyundai Mobis.

Automotive curtain airbags have a larger surface area. The main components of the curtain airbags are fabric coated with lubricating powder, the sensor module and the gas inflator. The frontal airbag mechanism functions through communication between deceleration sensors placed near the vehicle headlight, an electronic control unitand the airbag deployment system mounted on the steering wheel. There several advantages of automotive curtain airbags, such as lower insurance rates, lower the risk of injury or death in a crash etc.

There are some risks associated with curtain airbags such as deployment ignition, lubricated powder and inflated force. When vehicle’s sensor detects collision, electric signals are sent to detonator that essentially explodes, producing gas which fills the bag. Many times, this explosion can ignite gasoline fumes or other flammable components of the vehicle, this is called deployment ignition risk. When bag deploys with great force, powder come outside. Breathing problems, asthma attacks, and other respiratory diseases are generated by this dust cloud. If face, chest, or any other body part is too close to the steering wheel at the time of bag deployment, could lead to severe fractures or internal injuries as a result. Some of the other disadvantages are no reset after deployment; mechanism cannot be assured by anyone.

Automotive curtain airbags market is segmented in to vehicle type, application, coating type, sales channel and yarn type. On the basis of vehicle type, market is segmented into SUV & crossovers, premium vehicles, hatchbacks & sedans and commercial vehicles.

On the basis of application, market is segmented into Head curtain airbags, combo curtain airbags and Torso curtain airbags. On the basis of coating type, market is segmented into silicone coating, neoprene coated and non-coated. On the basis of sales channel, market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of yarn type, market is segmented into nylon and polyester.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.25% during the forecast period. The installation rates of curtain airbags in new vehicles are expected to exceed 65% in both North America and Europe by the end of 2018, primarily driven by more stringent regulations in these regions. OEMs are now finding out different ways to adopt side curtain technology for niche applications, especially for commercial vehicles and SUVs that are vulnerable to a higher degree of risk and safety concerns. Drivers of convertibles and SUVs currently relish the benefits of side curtain protection and rollover-specific security for these vehicles. In addition, curtain airbags are equally useful in light of the growing popularity of subcompacts. Furthermore, the increasing demand for micro cars that use curtain airbags to protect the passengers’ necks will help in driving the need for curtain airbags. If curtain airbags prove effective for rear collisions, they could be influential in helping improve public perception of small and efficient cars.

