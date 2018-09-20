ASTPP Leaders Announced to Share Its Key Benefits to Booth Visitors

ASTPP is a leading open source billing solution. The community leaders of this FreeSWITCH billing software community have announced that they will be exhibiting this powerful solution at the upcoming GITEX expo. They have kept on sharing the news and updates related to their participation in this expo since they have made announcement to participate in it. Recently, a representative of the company has announced that they are looking forward to educate people with the key benefits of this solution.

“ASTPP is an open source VoIP billing solution. Everyone knows this fact and they know that it gives all benefits of the open source solution such as,

• It is free to use

• It gives unlimited access to the platform

• It removes the vendor dependency

• It doesn’t need any explicit licensing process

• And more

However, there are many amazing benefits related to ASTPP: Billing solution which many people don’t know. We are keen to convey those benefits to our booth visitors at GITEX.” stated Samir Doshi, Community leader and Maintainer of the ASTPP.

The representative of the company shared some of the key benefits of this automated billing solution which are briefed below:

Simple to Use

The ASTPP is praised often for its amazing and user friendly UI (User Interface) and UX (User Experience). The community of this open source platform has made almost all operations swift and GUI based. For example, white labeling of the platform can be done directly from the GUI based admin panel. Any user with minimal technical knowledge and no coding knowledge can also use this system with ease.

All-in-one Platform

The ASTPP is basically a billing solution, but it has certain features of the VoIP softswitch. Moreover, it is all-in-one solution to run both, wholesale and retail calling business. It supports all different types of calling business models such as,

• Postpaid

• Prepaid

• Calling cards

It lets service providers use a single solution that will take care of all intricacies related to calling business with ease.

Advanced Reseller Module

As per the shared details, a majority of billing solutions doesn’t have reliable and / or advanced reseller module. There are a few solutions that have reseller module, but with very limited features. The ASTPP leaders claimed to have the reseller module with the most advanced features to benefit resellers and main service providers, both.

Security Modules

The ASTPP has the most advanced security mechanism which is available with its free version. It has some real time alerts and notifications to protect the service providers from all possible toll frauds and hack attacks. Moreover, the community has added an experimental real time billing to benefit vendors.

As per the shared details this solution supports multiple currencies as well as multiple languages to empower the service providers and users. Moreover, it is provisioned with the advanced features that are needed to run a calling business efficaciously.

The representatives of the company are looking forward to benefit the booth visitors by sharing many less commonly yet very important benefits of the ASTPP: VoIP billing solution. The representatives of this open source solution will greet GITEX Visitors during 12 to 18 October, 2018 at

Booth No: B1 – 20

Hall No: 01

Venue: Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai

The community has also added a Blog to showcase top 10 benefits of this billing solution. Please visit https://www.astppbilling.org/blog/top-astpp-benefits/ to know more about the 10 major pros of the ASTPP: FreeSWITCH Billing Software.