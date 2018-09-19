Probiotic Juice Beverage Market value is expected to boost with growing baby boomer population.

Fruit juice and drinks have become significant carriers for a multitude of cross-category ingredients varying from probiotics, fiber and plant sterols to omega-3, collagen, and glucosamine. The probiotic products readily available in the market are usually in the form of yogurts or fermented milk. In addition, it has been noticed that with ascend in preference for vegetarianism among consumers in developed countries, the demand for vegetarian probiotic products has amplified. The advantageous effects of food with added live probiotics on the health of human and in specific on children and other higher-risk populations are being progressively promoted by health professionals. Furthermore, probiotics play a major role in digestion, immunological and respiratory functions and it has critical effect in preventing infectious disease in children.

Market views:

Globally probiotic juice beverage market value is estimated to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

Drivers and restraints:

Increasing personal disposable income along with rising health consciousness are the factors fostering the growth of the global probiotic juice beverage market. Moreover, growing baby boomer population is further expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. In addition, the significant acceptance of probiotic juice beverages in single-serve packs is also likely to impel the growth in future. Growing population in developing Asian countries is driving the demand for probiotic products in the region which is likely to expand the growth in the region in future.

There major restraining factor due to which the market facing challenge is, Worries about wellbeing of food is going about as a noteworthy restriction for the development of baby food market.

Partition of the Market:

The global Probiotic Juice Beverage market is partitioned according to Application and Flavors. With respect to type, the market is sectioned into Therapy, Prevention of Disease and Regular. The prevention of disease section is likely to register a considerable growth rate in the coming years due to increasing health consciousness all over the world. The global probiotic juice beverage market is also sectioned on the basis of end users such as animal probiotics and human probiotics. With respect to Flavors, the market is divided into Cranberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Strawberry, and Others. The strawberry section is likely to witness major growth in the coming years.

Geographically, the Probiotic Juice Beverage market is partitioned into different regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the main share of the market with Japan anticipated accounting for highest share in global probiotic juice beverage market and is tailed by Europe as in this region consumers have a optimistic attitude towards consumption of probiotic products. The market growth is less in America but is likely to witness sound growth in future.

Key players of the market:

Prominent players in Probiotic Juice Beverage Market are Nestle SA, E.I. DuPont De Nemours Company, Biogaia AB, Groupe Danone, Goodbelly, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., and Probiotics International Limited.

