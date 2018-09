Online video platforms Market 2017-2025: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Manufacturers and Forecast Research Report

Global Online video platforms Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Online video platforms market are demand for online advertising among the organizations. Over past few years, organizations have increased their expenditure on online video advertisement to attract consumers, which fuels the market growth. Furthermore, growth in demand and penetration of mobile devices drive the demand for online advertisement. However, presence of open-source platform is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Increase in internet penetration in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, Russia, and South Africa is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

Read more details of the report @ https://marketstatsreport.com/global-online-video-platforms-market-2017-2025/#REPORT-DESCRIPTION

By End user:

 Media & entertainment

 E-learnings

 Others

By Application:

 Video sharing

 Commercial video platform

 Others

By Type:

 Video analytics

 Video hosting

 Video content management

 Mobile video

 Live steaming

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market ooyala Inc., mediamelon Inc., akamai technologies, kaltura Inc., panopto, brightcovo Inc., frame IO Inc., limelights networks, ensemble video, amobee. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

