Global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Applications, Leading Players : Ken Research

According to study, ”Global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Research Report – Forecast To 2023” some of the major players that are currently working in the sleeping bruxism treatment are Randmark Dental Products, LLC, S4S Dental Laboratory, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc, MerzPharma GmbH & Co. KGaA,Carestream Dental, PLANMECA OY,Patterson Dental, Henry Schein, DentsplySirona, Straumann, Danaher Corporation, CarestreamDental,BiolaseInc, KERR Corporation, GC orthodontics, American Orthodontics, Zimmer Holdings Inc., IvoclarVivadent AG and Gentle Dentistry.

Sleep bruxism is the medical term for clenching or grinding teeth during sleep. It is also known as nocturnal tooth grinding. People who grind their teeth during sleep are more likely to have other sleep disorders, such as snoring and pause in breathing. The continuous sleep bruxism leads to jaw pain, tooth pain, changes in the shape of teeth, unexplained earaches and headaches. Sleep bruxism may continue for many years because people with sleep bruxism may not know that they are grinding their teeth. Many times continuous sleep bruxism may cause an unbalance and changing of facial structures. Thus, it is necessary to obtain effective and safe treatments to control and manage the bruxist patient.

The treatment savailable for sleep bruxism are behavioral modification, medication, custom night guards and dental orthotics etc. Behavioral modification treatment includes anxiety, self monitoring, attention to the exercise and coaching. The self-monitoring technique focuses on monitoring of self-presentations, expressive behavior, and nonverbal affective displays. The medication treatment used to diagnose, cure, treat, or prevent disease this treatment helps in controlling the anxiety and muscle relaxants. Night guards are mouth guards that are worn at night to guard against teeth grinding. There are also some natural treatments for bruxism which are stress management, biofeedback, vitamin c, magnesium, B-complex vitamins and valerian root etc. Stress management treatment involved regular physical exercise, meditation, yoga and essential oils. The popular food ingredients used for bruxism should containingredients rich in vitamin C like guava, black currants, red peppers and kiwi etc.

The global sleeping bruxism treatment market can be segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end users. On the basis of treatment bruxism market is segmented into dental approaches and medications. Dental approaches sub-segmented into splints and mouth guards, dental correction, and others. The medication segment is sub segmented into muscle relaxants botox injections, and medication for anxiety or stress etc. on the basis of diagnosis, market is defined by electromyographic methods, clinical examination and polysomnography. On the basis of end-user, market is segmented into research centers, dental clinics and hospitals etc.

The global sleeping bruxism treatment market is estimated to reach USD 168.7million by 2023, from USD 118.0 million in 2017. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period from 2018to 2023.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing sleeping bruxism treatment market dueto fast developing healthcare technology, large patient volume, and increase in healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the demand for bruxism treatment in India and South Korea is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market due to increasing demand for new treatment methods for dental diseases. Additionally, increasing demand of advanced healthcare equipment is further expected to drive the market of sleeping bruxism treatment in the region.

The Americas dominated the global sleeping bruxism treatment market primarily due to technological advancements, rise in number of patients with dental problems, spending on healthcare and the government’s continuous support on the R&D activities.

