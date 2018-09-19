DME Computer Services Stands the Best Among the Managed Service Providers Omaha

Omaha, NE (September 19, 2018) – Hiring the best among the managed service providers Omaha is something most medium and small-scale businesses look for. They can get the best MSP IT Pro Care Managed Services for all their information technology solution needs from DME Computer Services. The company very well knows how a business operation will affect if their server, business application, workstation and their email become inaccessible.

DME Computer Services with a view to helping the small and medium scale businesses in Omaha for their need for the dependable IT solutions offers different types of IT Pro Care Packages that include basic, essential and complete package. Each of these packages come with the own set of features, such that businesses can choose the one that they feel the ideal for them.

Those hiring the complete package will get free onsite support, which is not available in other packages. In the same way, those going for the Essential package will get unlimited remote support and 3rd party software updates, which is not offered as a feature in the basic package. Of course, clients choosing the basic package will also get many other features.

The managed IT service offered by this company has been designed with a view to greatly reducing the downtime and to report clients about the status of their network at any time and at every place. It also ensures the effective operation of security systems, increases productivity, reports suspicious activity and diagnose potential problems. Further, these packages come with a predictable cost, thereby making budgeting easier for clients.

With the help of the managed package offered by DME Computer Services, customers will be in a position to get patch management, daily preventive maintenance on all desktops and servers, effective management of growth and expansion, ability to focus on business and not technology and finally, it keeps the client informed.

Not just for managed services, DME is the best choice for small and medium scale businesses looking for the dependable IT support Omaha. The main aim of this company is to make sure that clients can focus on the core business development, rather than worrying about their IT infrastructure.

One of the customers of DME Computer Services says: “The mouse on my laptop would at random times become uncontrollable. I contacted DME Computer Services, and he was able to get my laptop in right away. The problem was quickly identified and fixed”

About DME Computer Services:

For the best computer support Omaha, DME Computer Services has been ranked as the best company in Omaha by the Omaha’s Business-to-Business Magazine for the year 2018. This ranking has been given after gathering complete details about the type of service the company offers to the clients.

