Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Industry: Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) also sometimes referred as drones are used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. They are often employed in missions which are dangerous for manned aircraft.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is mainly driven by increasing demand for UAVs in commercial applications and enhanced capabilities of UAVs to fight terrorism. However, regulatory policies & procedural issues acts as a major restraint for the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market.

North America led to the largest market share in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market due to increased application in military, home-security and commercial areas. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growing trend of globalization & automation and instability due to internal political tensions.

The worldwide market for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.1% over the next five years, will reach 24400 million US$ in 2023, from 11700 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DJI Innovations

AeroVironment

Cybaero

Parrot

Israel Aerospace Industries

Airbus Group

Microdrones

Boeing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small UAV

Tactical UAV

Strategic UAV

Special Purpose UAV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Civil & Commercial

Homeland Security

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market.

