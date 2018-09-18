Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Report with Forecast 2017 – 2025

Robotic surgery offers several benefits such as shorter hospital stays, more rapid recovery, less post-operative pain, and a lower risk of infections as compared to open surgery. All these patient benefits along with better decision-making ability and greater precision from the surgeon’s viewpoint have led to rapid adoption of robotic surgical systems. For instance, the installed base of the da Vinci surgical system introduced by Intuitive Surgical, Inc., a pioneer in robotic surgical systems, has increased from 2,966 systems by the end of 2013 to 4,409 systems by the end of 2017.

The global robotic surgical procedures market can be segmented based on type of clinical application, type of procedure, system and geography. Based on type of clinical application, the robotic surgical procedures market can be divided into gynecology, urology, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and others. At present, gynecology, urology, and general surgery account for more than 95% of the total number of robotic surgical procedures performed globally.

In terms of type of procedure, the global robotic surgical procedures market can be divided into hysterectomy, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, prostatectomy, nephrectomy, lobectomy, radiosurgery, joint replacement surgery, and others. Hysterectomy, hernia repair, and cholecystectomy are the most common procedures performed by using robotic surgical systems. In the U.S., minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), which include robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and vaginal approach, account for around 80% of the total number of hysterectomy procedures.

In terms of system, the global robotic surgical procedures market can be segregated into procedures conducted by using da Vinci systems, CyberKnife systems, Renaissance systems, Rosa, MAKO surgical robots, and others. The penetration of the da Vinci system, which was the first robotic surgical system approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) in 2000, is significantly higher than other systems, which have been launched recently.

Based on region, the global robotic surgical procedures market be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The installed base of robotic surgical systems is the highest in North America, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific witnesses the highest rate of annual growth in unit shipments. The U.S. accounted for around 65% of the global installed bases of da Vinci surgical systems in 2017.

From the perspective of manufacturers of robotic surgical systems, key players operating in the robotic surgical procedures market include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, and Mazor Robotics. From the perspective of health care providers performing robotic surgical procedures, key private hospital groups operating in the robotic surgical procedures market are Ramsay Health Care, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited, Helios, Community Health Systems, Hospital Corporation of America, Ascension Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

