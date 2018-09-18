High Frequency Ventilators Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2018 to 2028

High frequency ventilators are ventilators that deliver mechanical ventilation with respiratory rate exceeding 100 breaths/min. Conventional ventilator delivers 20-60 breaths/min whereas high frequency ventilators can deliver 100 to 1000 breaths/min. Depending on the type of high frequency ventilators used, breath rate can be changed significantly as per the requirement. High frequency ventilators combine high respiratory rates with smaller tidal volume. High frequency ventilators are widely used for fragile lungs of premature babies (Birth occurred before 37th week of pregnancy). As per the World Health Organization (WHO) worldwide incidences of preterm births stand at around 15 million each year and around 1 million babies die before the age of 5. Across all 184 countries, where WHO carried out surveys, preterm births ranged from 5% to 18% of total births.

High Frequency Ventilators Market: Drivers and Restraints

Premature babies have underdeveloped lungs. They require breathing support and cannot breath on their own. Incidences of preterm births are increasing each year due to various factors and hence, this particular factor is expected to drive the global high frequency ventilators market during the forecast period. Different types of high frequency ventilators deliver ventilation at different breathing rate and hence, help in providing better treatment. Various government initiatives to manage preterm births in developing countries are expected to drive the global high frequency ventilators market. Growing awareness about management of preterm births is expected to further fuel the global high frequency ventilators market. However, handling high frequency ventilators can be difficult and hence, skilled healthcare professionals are required to improve the outcome. Various clinical trials are going on regarding the use of high frequency ventilators in case of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and are showing positive outcomes.

This will drive the growth of the global high frequency ventilators market in the years to come. However, critical handling required in case of high frequency ventilators can hamper the growth of the market. Adverse reactions have also been reported, such as cases of lung collapsing. This can also hamper the growth of the high frequency ventilators market.

High Frequency Ventilators Market: Segmentation

The global high frequency ventilators market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the high frequency ventilators market is segmented as:

Oscillating high frequency ventilators

Jet high frequency ventilators

High-frequency flow interrupters

Based on end user, the high frequency ventilators market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

High Frequency Ventilators Market: Overview

High frequency ventilators are pivotal in providing breathing assistance in premature babies and improving their survival rate due to their capability to provide ventilation with high breathing rate. By product type, oscillating high frequency ventilators are widely used due to their high end efficiency in providing ventilation with desired breathing rate. By end user, hospitals are expected to be the dominant segment in the high frequency ventilators market due the higher number of births in inpatient settings. Manufacturers of high frequency ventilators are performing clinical trials to evaluate their usage in different conditions.

High Frequency Ventilators Market: Regional Outlook

The global high frequency ventilators market, by region, is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. The global high frequency ventilator market is dominated by North America due to the high treatment seeking rate in case of preterm births. Western Europe is the second most lucrative high frequency ventilators market due to high adoption of high frequency ventilators for management of respiratory complications in premature babies. Asia-Pacific is the emerging high frequency ventilators market due to growing awareness about management of premature babies and high incidences of preterm births. As per WHO, more than 4.5 million preterm births are reported in India and China each year and hence, the region holds large potential for high frequency ventilators. Middle East and Africa is another region with high incidences of preterm births. However, due to low adoption of high frequency ventilators and low awareness about management in case of premature babies, the growth of the market is hampered.

High Frequency Ventilators Market: Key Players

Some of the global key participants operating in high frequency ventilators market are Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, BVMed eV Berlin, Metan Co. Ltd., VYAIRE, International Biomedical, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Percussionaire Corp, Carl Reiner GmbH and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.