Essel Infraprojects Limited conferred with ‘India’s Best Brand 2018 – Infrastructure & Manufacturing Industry’ award by Asia One

New Delhi: September 18, 2018: Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL) is proud to announce that it has been conferred with the prestigious Asia One – India’s Best Brand 2018 in Infrastructure and Manufacturing Industry segment. The award was bestowed on Essel Infraprojects by Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smt. Maneka Gandhi, at the Pride of the Nation Series Awards & Business Summit & 3rd Edition – India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2017-18. The summit and award function was held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai on the 10th of September.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Brajesh Singh Bhadauria, Head – Power DF, City Gas and Corporate Communication, Essel Infraprojects said, “We are elated to receive such a prestigious award. The award recognizes our dedication towards nation building. We are committed to giving it back to the society. We are an Indian company with deep rooted Indian ethos, we have an unwavering commitment towards creating infrastructure which can bring people closer and fulfill their needs. It is our endeavor to create a lasting legacy for the millions of Indians through our infrastructure projects”.

Essel Infra is building some of the most important projects across the infrastructure spectrum and one of the fastest growing infrastructure companies in India, encompassing Core Infrastructure, Green Energy and Power Distribution, Environment & Smart Utilities. EIL builds modern and sustainable infrastructure to enhance the economic environments, quality of people’s lives and contributing towards Nation’s growth. Today, EIL has presence in more than 100 cities, across 17 states in India and aspires to transform the façade of the nation with significant infrastructure projects.

EIL was awarded with the prestigious award after a rigorous four phase evaluation process which was carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and United Research Services (URS). Under the stringent evaluation process Indian brands were assessed for their contribution to nation building in respective sectors. It the past, the award has been conferred to infrastructure companies like IRB and Simplex Infra for their contribution.

This award is another feather in the cap of Essel Infraprojects Limited. In April, this year, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in association with CII awarded Essel Infraprojects’ Jabalpur WtE Plant as one of the best projects in the integrated MSW-to-Energy category across India. The company has also won many awards for its contribution including the ‘Award for Excellence in Environment, Health & Safety (EHS)’ for its Pallavapuram MSW plant; The ‘Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award’ for its smart waste to energy solutions and ‘World CSR Congress Award- Smart Solutions in Solid Waste Management’.