Botanical Pesticides Market: Growing demand to drive market growth

North America and Europe will dominate the Botanical Pesticides Market during the forecast period owing to the growing interest in organic farming and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in these regions. Another factor is the increasing use of botanical pesticides over synthetic pesticide chemicals that cause environmental hazards.

Browse Market Report @ https://industryarc.com/Report/15465/botanical-pesticides-market.html

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The vegetable and fruits segment is expected to dominate the botanical pesticides market during the forecast period. This is because botanical pesticides can reduce pest infestation in crops and do not leave residues on the treated plant parts. They show a repellent action, wherein the insects are driven away after exposure to the treated plant parts.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

The growing demand for biological products will drive the production of botanical pesticides during the forecast period.

Innovative R&D on botanical insecticides will promote the growth of the botanical pesticides market.

Key Players of the Botanical Pesticides Market

BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, DOW Chemical Company, and Monsanto Company are they key players of the Botanical Pesticides Market. BASF SE works to prevent infestations by insects and increase the quality and quantity of crops. Bayer CropScience AG provides crop science services in the areas of crop protection and non-agricultural pest control. DOW Chemical Company helps farmers in increasing their crop productivity through higher yields and better varieties. Monsanto Company helps farmers in growing their crops in a sustainable way.

The Botanical Pesticides Market is Segmented as Below:

The growing popularity of organic farming in developed countries will drive the demand for natural pesticides.

A. Botanical Pesticides Market By Type

1. Insecticides

2. Herbicides

3. Fungicides

4. Others

B. Botanical Pesticides Market By Active Substance

1. Azardirachtin

2. Matrine

3. Pyrethrins

4. Rotenone

5. Nicotine

6. Others

C. Botanical Pesticides Marke By Crop Type

1. Vegetables & Fruits

2. Oilseeds & Pulses

3. Cereals & Grains

4. Turfs & Ornamentals

5. Others

D. Botanical Pesticides Market By Geography (16+ countries)

E. Botanical Pesticides Market Entropy

G. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

What can you expect from the report?

The Botanical Pesticides Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories

2. Market Trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End User Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, and Life Sciences &Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting-edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client’s research needs at a rapid speed and with a variety of options.

We look forward to helping the client address its customer needs effectively, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.