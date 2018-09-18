Articular Defects Treatment Market Comprehensive Analysis of World Markets & Trade, 2018 to 2028

An Articular Defects or a chondral injury may occur as a result of a twist or pivot on a bent knee, direct blow to the knee, or wear and tear as an individual gets older. In some of the cases, Articular Defects is an injury to a ligament such as the anterior crutiate ligament (ACL). In Articular Defects, small pieces of cartilage break down and float around in the joints or in close proximity which causes locking, catching and swelling. For most of the patients, there is no clear history reported of a single injury, rather, the injury is resultant of a series of minor injuries that have occurred over a duration. When the cartilage gets damaged, the condition is called chondromalacia, which is also called osteoarthritis. Articular defects can occur in children, adults, and the geriatrics. The treatment of articular defects depends on the location and size of the defect.

In general, the defects that are on the end of the femur, are the easiest to treat and have the best outcomes. Articular defects on the kneecap and tibia are harder to treat and the results aren’t reliable. For the patients who have very deep articular defects, which extend all the way down to the bone, the treatment of such articular defects depend upon the location and the overall diameter of the defect. For smaller articular defects, a technique known as microfracture, which relies on the patients stem cells, can be used.

Articular Defects Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of osteoarthritis, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and articular defects is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the articular defects treatment market over the forecast period. As per a survey published by NCBI in 2015, obesity, and dietary factors, joint loading and injury, and joint shape and alignment are some major factors which contribute to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, which in turn is one the major factors resulting in articular defects. Launch and addition of new kinds of methods and devices are some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the global Articular Defects Treatment Market. For instance, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended granting and marketing authorization in the European Union for a new Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product(ATMP), Spherox, to treat adult patients who have symptomatic articular defects which are in the femoral and patellofemoral.

Articular Defects Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global articular defects treatment market can be segmented on the basis of defect type, procedure type, fixation type, end user, and geography.

Based on defect type, the global articular defects treatment market is segmented as:

Femoral

Patellofemoral

Based on procedure type, the global articular defects treatment market is segmented as:

Chondroplasty

Microfracture

Matrix-Induced Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation (MACI)

Osteochondoral Autograft Transplantation

Based on end user, the global articular defects treatment is segmented as:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation centers

Based on geography, the global articular defects treatment market is segmented as:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LATAM

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Articular Defects Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for articular defects treatment is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. A majority of articular defect treatment options are available in various hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Amongst the end users in Articular Defects treatment market, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segments are expected to lead in the global Articular Defects Treatment Market during the forecast period. Amongst the procedure types, the global Articular Defects Treatment Market is expected to be dominated by the microfracture segment although the other procedure types are opted and are suited for various conditions of articular defects.

Articular Defects Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global articular defects treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global Articular Defects Treatment Market, owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. The Articular Defects Treatment Market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global Articular Defects Treatment Market throughout the forecast period.

Articular Defects Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for Articular Defects Treatment Market is highly competitive. Some of the key players operating in the global Articular Defects Treatment Market are Acelity L.P. Inc, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Bio-Tissue, CellGenix Technologie Transfer GmbH, ORTEQ Energy Technologies, RTI Surgical and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.