Why Penetration Testing Is Required: A Lesson Lived Is A Lesson Learned | hub.hacken.io blog

The security of corporate data is not something to be careless about. As the number of data breaches happening to both large corporations and small businesses is increasing, performing security tests is the best way to make sure your chances of getting hacked are low.

Penetration testing has proven to be one of the most efficient ways to reveal unknown vulnerabilities, the ways they can be exploited, and the potential damage that can be done by a data breach.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at what penetration testing is and why penetration testing is required to ensure you will be ready to detect and respond to a real-world hacker attack.