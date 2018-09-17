Reinvent, Reinvest, and Reinvigorate: The #BRANDYOU Conference is an innovative one-day event aimed at executives and entrepreneurs in transition

[NEW YORK, NY, September 2018] – This November, JS Media is bringing a unique, single-day conference to New York City aimed at giving entrepreneurs, executives, and other professionals the tools with which to build their own personal brand.

At the #BRANDYOU conference, attendees will be given access to some of the top minds in business, with keynote addresses, Q&A sessions, and networking opportunities tailored with an eye toward helping professionals understand the power of a carefully constructed and curated personal brand. The interview-style conference will also address the needs of start-up companies and small businesses looking to evolve in a rapidly changing digital world, while also showing how business success and influencer status can have a positive and lasting impact on communities.

The day’s list of keynote speakers run the gamut from creative executives to innovative business trailblazers. Confirmed guests include Tamsen Fadal (Emmy-winner producer and WPIX anchor), Peter Shankman (founder of HARO), Sonia Satra (Emmy-winning actress and motivational speaker), Rachel Braun Sherl (co-founder of SPARK Solutions and women’s health leader), Jack Mcadoo, Executive Producer Real Talk LIVE! Raoul Davis (council member of Forbes magazine)

#BRANDYOU was conceived and created by Jasmine Sandler, founder of JS Media. Through her digital marketing education and training company based in New York City, Ms. Sandler has been serving the personal branding and social media needs of professionals and executives for over 15 years.

The conference will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Connection Center in New York City and will be Live Streamed for remote attendees.

