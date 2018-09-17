myOffice Announces Company Formation Services

myOffice Business Center

Level 14

Tower 1

Bouldevard Plaza

Dubai. U.A.E

Phone: +971 800 69633 423

Email: sales@myoffice.ae

myOffice a company formation specialist in Dubai understands that starting a new business is a daunting and exciting task. With this goal in mind, they enable businesses of all sizes and levels to enter into a new market. As a company formation specialist, they have the expertise and experience to fit with specific business requirements on both short and long-term goals. They provide a personalized service that makes the process of setting up a new company easier and more flexible.

When setting up a new company, trade licenses and a business investor visa will be required to legally operate a business. When determining whether a business consulting firm in Dubai should be hired, it is good for companies to remember that the decision is completely up to them. To obtain a business immigration visa, companies will need to submit visa applications, and provide supporting documentations and translation. myOffice will make the visa application process easier and provide their clients with the valuable service of getting it processed without delay. It is also good to remember that submitting a correctly filled application the first time around ensures there is a better chance of it being successfully processed.

The CEO of myOffice Business Center notes, “The growing economy in Dubai is a contributing factor for so many companies to set up in the UAE. There is a diverse market and foreign businesses have a bigger stake in their companies than before. Businesses want to become a part of this lucrative growth. And we are strongly committed towards supporting the business goals of enterprises to help them set-up their company in the right way”.

He further stated, “myOffice offers comprehensive services that a company requires to set-up in Dubai from company formation, business investor visa and serviced office space”.

myOffice Business Center has been assisting companies with formation services in Dubai to compete in a growing and lucrative market. They have numerous years of experience and have assisted hundreds of clients to date. Their goal is to ensure that businesses are setup with minimal stress and disruption to their core business and lifestyle.”

About Us

myOffice Business Center offers unrivaled business and office solutions which include company formation services, business registration, business investor visas, business sponsorships, meetings and lounge areas and modern and services offices. With a dedicated and experienced team, the company provides customized solutions for each client. We don’t believe that any two clients are the same and we are dedicated to ensuring each client gets personalized attention and flexible and easy business set-up solutions. For more information, visit our official website on https://www.myoffice.ae