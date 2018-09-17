Large Format Printer Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Large Format Printer Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Large Format Printer Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Large Format Printer.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Large Format Printer Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Large Format Printer Market are Durst Phototechnik, Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Mimaki Engineering, Electronics for Imaging, Hewlett-Packard, Kyocera, Agfa-Gevaert, and Xerox. According to report the global large format printer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The growing demand for large format printing in textile and packaging industries is the factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, adoption of UV-curable inks is also expected to be the factor driving the growth of the market as UV curing offers efficient curing of inks using high-intensity UV light. However, high initial investments and operating costs may restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, Benefits such as high-quality output, energy efficiency and less wastage have made 3D printers preferred among end-users in comparison to traditional 2D printing. Hence, advancements in technologies such as selective laser sintering and fuel deposition modelling are providing growth opportunities for the key players in the large format printer market.

Segments Covered

The report on global large format printer market covers segments such as ink type, offering, printing technology, and application. The ink type segments include UV-cured ink, latex ink, aqueous ink, dye sublimation ink and solvent ink. On the basis of offering the global large format printer market is categorized into after-sales services, printers and RIP software. Furthermore, on the basis of printing technology the large format printer market is segmented as ink-based (inkjet) printers and toner-based (laser) printers. On the basis of application the large format printer market is segmented as apparel & textile, advertising, cad and technical printing, signage and decor.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global large format printer market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of large format printer market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the large format printer market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the large format printer market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

