Growing Spaces Offers Greenhouses to Farmers for a Higher Yield

Growing Spaces is the Colorado-based greenhouse supplier’s geodesic greenhouse is easy to install and features solar-powered climate control and UV-resistant polycarbonate glazing panels, among others.

[PAGOSA SPRINGS, 9/17/2018]—The Growing Dome greenhouse of Growing Spaces enables small farmers and growers to extend their growing seasons and enjoy a greater production. Its gardening experts teach greenhouse growers techniques on how to grow crops in harsh conditions and in an organic way.

The Growing Dome Greenhouse

The easy-to-install Growing Dome allows small farmers to start planting earlier than usual. It has the technology that can grow plants and vegetables all year. As a result, growers can produce more crops, potentially resulting in a better income.

Farmers can grow certain vegetables and plants in a cold season, as well. Growing Spaces designs the greenhouse in a way that protects plants from high winds and extreme weather conditions. The dome can regulate the climate inside, so plants continue to thrive.

The Growing Dome reduces the heating costs of small farmers and growers because they do not have to install external power to make the greenhouse work in colder months. The dome features solar-powered climate control and polycarbonate glazing panels, which are UV-resistant and shatterproof.

Buying a Greenhouse

Greenhouses come in a variety of designs, says Growing Space. It says that hoop houses and pit greenhouses are among the popular choices on the market because they are low cost and readily available. The downside, however, is that they are not strong enough to withstand heavy snow and strong winds.

Additionally, these types of greenhouses extend the growing seasons for only a little time.

A quality greenhouse may cost more, but Growing Spaces emphasizes that this is a rewarding investment for small farmers who want to boost their yield.

The team of greenhouse specialists reminds farmers to be critical in choosing a greenhouse for their farm. Space, budget, and local building rules are some important factors they have to consider before making a purchase.

About Growing Spaces

Growing Spaces believes in living a healthy and balanced life. It aims to support the work and designs of people who shift to an environmentally friendly lifestyle. The company’s innovative geodesic greenhouse kits are suitable for schools, families, communities, backyard garden enthusiasts, and farms.

For more information, visit their website at https://geodesic-greenhouse-kits.com/.