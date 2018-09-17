Flip Chip Technology Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

Flip-chip refers to semiconductors that are mounted with the active side down. Flip chip assembly offers many advantages. A key advantage is improved electrical performance. The small bumps of flip chip interconnection provide short electrical paths, which yield excellent electrical properties with low capacitance, inductance, and resistance. This results in greatly improved high-frequency performance compared to other interconnection methods such as chip-and-wire. Another important advantage of flip-chip assembly is its compactness. The electrical connection pads on the chip and substrate surfaces can be laid out as an area array, rather than around the periphery of the chip. This 2D-array structure can save chip space and reduce the footprint of the chip on the substrate.

Flip chip assembly has gained acceptance in a wide range of low-end and high-end electronic products. Miniaturization, enhanced the electrical performance, and high interconnection density are driving the applications of this technology. Many wireless device suppliers are expanding their use of flip chip technology to high-end ICs. For instance, 75% of new ASIC designs are now in the flip chip format, and this percentage is increasing.

Existing 2-D integrated circuit (2.0DIC) flip-chip and wafer-level packaging technologies have shown solid growth over the past five years and are used in a number of mainstream applications predominantly in high-end smartphones. Flip chip packaging involves applying soldered bumps on the top side of a fabricated wafer, the integrated circuit can then be flipped and aligned with grooves on an external circuit to enable the necessary connections. This form of packaging occupies less space in products and offers higher input/ output rates because the whole surface area of the chip can be used for interconnection.

Emerging 2.5D IC and 3.0D IC technologies promise to extend flip-chip and wafer-level capabilities, enabling multiple dies to be stacked vertically together through the use of interposers and through silicon via (TSV) technology. The TSV stacking technology allows a greater amount of functionality to be packed into the chip without having to increase its size, and the interposer layer serves to shorten the critical electrical paths through the integrated circuit, creating faster input, and output.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Flip Chip Technology market are Samsung Group (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Global Foundries (U.S.), UMC (Taiwan), ASE, Inc. (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (U.S.), STATS ChipPAC (Singapore), Powertech Technology (Taiwan), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

The Flip Chip Technology Market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. With the rising technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products to varied end-users, which make the Asia Pacific market a global leader in flip chip technology. The advantages of using flip chip technology in navy and consumer electronics industry have encouraged to adopt this flip chip technology in North America.

Key Findings:

LG Innotek developed flip-chip LED package allowing stable 220lm/W efficiency

Intel has unveiled a superconducting quantum test chip with 49 qubits, to enable quantum computing that begins to exceed the practical limits of modern classical computers through flip chip technology

Segmentation:

The global flip chip technology market is segmented on the basis of wafer bumping process, packaging technology, packaging type, product, application, and region. On the basis of the wafer bumping process, the segment is further classified into copper (CU) pillar, lead-free, Tin-lead eutectic solder and gold stud plated solder. On the basis of the packaging technology, the market is further classified into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D packaging technology. On the basis of the packaging type, the market is further classified into FC BGA (Flip Chip Ball Grid Array), FC PGA (Flip Chip Pin Grid Array), FC LGA (Flip Chip Land Grid Array), FC QFN (Flip Chip Quad Flat No-Lead), FC SIP (Flip Chip System-In-Package), and FC CSP (Flip Chip-Chip-Scale Package). On the basis of the product the segment is further classified into LED, CMOS image sensor, CPU, RF, Analog, Mixed Signal, and Power IC, SoC and others. Flip chip technology is widely used in many areas such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial, medical devices, military and aerospace and others.

The global flip chip technology market is estimated to grow at 8.29% CAGR through the forecast period.

