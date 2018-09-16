Finding the best wedding hair accessory for your hairstyle

The most formal hairstyle for a wedding is the traditional up-do. This style can be worn on women with long or medium length hair. This type of hairstyle has long been the most popular choice for a woman on her wedding day, though in recent years, other styles are becoming more and more popular.

Although up-dos are lovely, and may be the right choice for you, there are many other styles you can choose for your wedding day. You don’t necessarily have to go as formal as an up-do if you so choose. The most important thing is that the hair style you select should go well with your dress, your facial features, and the theme of your wedding.

Many women choose to leave their hair down completely, and simply smooth out the texture and add a few hair accessories to dress it up. Barrettes, clips, flowers and tiaras can all help to dress up any hairdo you decide to go with that day.

Many brides are wearing gorgeous hair pieces as part of the bridal accessory look. For any bride who plans an up-do on her wedding day, jeweled hairpins provide a soft, understated sparkle to any bride’s look. A set of six pearl and crystal cluster hair pins run in the very inexpensive $30 price range. For a simple addition to a bride’s hairstyle, there are many pearl and crystal hairpin styles to choose from.

For a bolder accessory style, many brides are opting to wear brooches and pins on their wedding day. Popular styles include the crystal flower brooch, the deep red flower pin, and the crystal rose pin. Most brooches and pins, even the most beautiful and durable, can be found online for under $30.

No matter what headpiece you choose, it's best that you know your hairstyle first since it should complement the headpiece that will go with your entire outfit and look. Remember that this is your day and you are the star of the occasion.