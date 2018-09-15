International Wellness Industry Expo 2019 (Wellness China 2019)

Date: May 28th – 30th , 2019

Venue: Poly World Trade Center Expo, Guangzhou, China

Address: No. 1000 Xingang East Road, Haizhuqu District, Guangzhou

Review of Wellness China 2018:

On a show floor of 10,000sqm, over 160 exhibitors gathered for the show, including Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., XPH, Millennium Wormwood, Renfu Medical Group, Tongtai, Hairmetto, Belik, BOSUN, Top Healthy Medical Group, YAO SHENG TANG, ZHONG KE RUI ZHI, Asia Medical Travel, TAKARA HOLDINGS INC., and etc. 83% the exhibitors spoke highly of the exhibition and are willing to join again next year.

Preview of Wellness China 2019:

As a new highlight of Chinese economy, the mushrooming Big Health Market has immeasurable potentials to achieve a size of over RMB 8,000 billion by 2020, predicted CIConsulting. Tapping into China’s growing demand for high-quality wellness & health products, Wellness China 2019 targets at both the general public as well as professionals, covering an exhibition area of 15,000 sqm, with over 200 exhibitors displaying all range of products from the wellness and health industry.

Exhibition Scope:

1.Wellness Institutes: Wellness resorts / spa, sports health clubs, Chinese medical health clubs,medical cosmetics and surgery plastic institutes, etc.

2.Food Supplement: Dried fruits, organic tea, organic meat, organic liquor, functional food & beverages, ginseng, donkey-hide gelatin, maca, dendrobe, etc.

3.Chinese Medicine: Native medicinal materials, Chinese and Western medicines, pharmaceuticals, etc.

4.Healthcare Equipment: Mineral spa equipment, Artemisia arborescens treatment equipment, massage device, Chinese Medicine boiler, medicine cutter, etc.

5.Wellness and Health Management: Health management and health care consultancy institutes, massage service, medical treatment technology, etc.

6.Wellness and Cosmetics: Functional cosmetics, breast enhancing product, eye care products, etc.

7.Wellness Supplies: Far infrared / magnetic / antibacterial textile products, cleaning appliance, health care appliance, etc.

8.Wellness Environment: Air condition supplies like air purifier, dehumidifier, humidifier, oxygen device, negative ion generator, etc.

9.Wellness Organization and Media