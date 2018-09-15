Get a Schengen Tourist Visa to Enjoy Europe Vacation

Europe is a wonderful tourist destination and those who are planning for a holiday can find the Schengen tourist visa as the best option for the European holiday. This is because the Schengen tourist visa allows the tourists to visit almost 26 countries in Europe that come under the Schengen Treaty with a single visa. There is no more paper work or documents required to cross the borders of these 26 countries and one can move across just like interstate borders. The Schengen visa requirements are also just like any other visa process where one has to apply to the embassy of the country where they plan to spend most of the time as part of their European holiday else have to apply to the embassy where they are going to land first as part of their tour itinerary. One can download the visa application online and along with filling it they need to attach the recent passport valid beyond three months of the return date as well as at least two blank pages left in the passport. Two recent passport size photos should also be attached with the visa application. Along with those one should also submit their medical insurance and financial proof that they can support themselves on the holiday.

One should also provide the tour itinerary along with flight and hotel reservation details that confirm the trip plan. However, this is where most of the people go wrong thinking that they actually need to buy the flight tickets to apply for the Schengen visa. But this is not true as you don’t know if the visa shall be granted or not and buying a flight ticket means waste of money in case the visa application is rejected. The embassy’s want to confirm your itinerary along with the availability of the flights to and fro and hence ask for the flight and hotel accommodation details. One can in fact reserve the flight tickets for a week and in case the visa gets approved they can confirm their reserved tickets else cancel them that would cost just anything less than 10% of the flight ticket price. There are also many travel agencies that can help the tourists to get the flight and hotel reservations free of cost. The travel visa guru is one reliable travel agency that can help out with the Schengen visa requirements and get the Schengen tourist visa without much hassles.

Get the flight itinerary and booking reservations for Schengen visa application from Travelvisaguru. Here we are offering the visa application without paying. For more details about flight booking for schengen visa, please visit at https://travelvisaguru.com/

Contact Address:

Travelvisaguru

New York

10001

United States

Travelvisaguru.com

customersupport@travelvisaguru.com