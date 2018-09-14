Potato Starch Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2018 – 2025

14th September 2018 – Global Potato Starch Market is segmented based on product type, application and region. Starch is the main component of potato tubers. Potato flour is also known as potato starch, is extracted from potatoes. Potato is a root vegetable based starch. Potato starch has the best water absorbency it consists of the largest starch granules. It is made from the dried starch component of peeled potatoes, that has no potato flavor and therefore used in most of the recipes.

Access Potato Starch Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/potato-starch-market

Starch establishes the nutritive reserves of several plants. In potatoes, green leaves collect energy from sun, which is then transported as a sugar solution down to the tubers. This sugar is then converted with the help of enzymes into starch in the form of tiny granules occupying most of the cell interior.

It is observed that, to maintain life functions until spring, potatoes consume a small amount of their own starch during winter. Potato starch has some distinctive properties that are directly accredited to its granular and molecular structures including very large and smooth granules, a high content of covalently linked phosphate, long amylopectin chains and high molecular weight amylose. These features combined make potato starch a marvelous basis of functional biopolymer for food and materials.

Potato starch gelatinize at relatively lower temperatures. Sauces made using potato starch are more translucent and glossy. It is considered to be a main factor for the functionality of the potato in food application. Potato Starch Market is classified, by product type into Food Grade, Industrial Grade, and others.

For Industrial grade segment, the processed starch from potato is considered very pure as compared to most other starch type. Potato Starch Market is classified, by application into Food Industry, Paper Industry, Adhesives Industry, Building and Textile Industry.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Roquette (FR)

KMC (DK)

Sudstarke (DE)

Aloja Starkelsen (LV)

Pepees (PL)

Penford (Ingredion) (US)

Vimal (UA)

Novidon Starch (NL)

Lyckeby (SE)

PPZ Niechlow (PL)

Western Polymer Corporation (US)

Agrana (AT) and many others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Chemical Industry

Textile Industry

Other Industry

Key Stakeholders

Potato Starch Manufacturers

Potato Starch Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Potato Starch Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Request a Sample Copy of Potato Starch Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/potato-starch-market/request-sample

The key points of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Potato Starch sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Potato Starch manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketherald.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com