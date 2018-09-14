Global inflammatory bowel disease ibd market Demand and Key Players by 2025: Pfizer Inc.Shire Plc, Janssen Biotech, Inc. AbbVie Inc.

The Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Size to gain traction owning to the factors such as increasing population suffering with IBD that is majorly influenced by the changing lifestyle preferences across the globe.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease is the type of gastrointestinal inflammatory disease. This disease causes long term chronic and severe inflammation in the intestinal tract. Similarly, it can be termed as an inflammatory condition to the colon and small intestine. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) on the basis of indication is segmented into Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s disease not only affects the small intestine but also has the ability to affect the mouth, stomach, the anus, and oesophagus. Whereas, ulcerative colitis affects the rectum and the colon. The number of patients suffering from IBD is on rise due to changing lifestyle globally. According to CDC, there are more than 70,000 new cases of IBD every year in North America.

In the recent years, there are various research studies that have been focusing on the causes of inflammatory bowel disease. The major causes of IBD includes the genetic mutations that are caused in NOD2/CARD15 gene, and virus or bacteria. In general, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is majorly caused by immune malfunctioning, in which the immune system attacks the healthy cells in digestive tract. The factors like age, ethnicity, cigarette smoking, intake of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications, and family history support the growth of IBD. The common symptoms observed in an individual suffering from IBD are persistent diarrhoea, cramps in abdomen, fever, and occasional rectal bleeding.

The global inflammatory bowel disease is primarily driven by rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease globally. Moreover, the rising preference & intake of fast food, and increasing sedentary lifestyle is responsible to promote the growth of this market in the near future. In addition, the stressful life of the people also influences the global market. Similarly, rising government initiatives for analysing the causes and effective new drug development is expected to create further surge in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market.

Inflammatory bowel disease is treated with immunomodulators, corticosteroids, aminosalicyclates, and TNF inhibitors. TNF inhibitors are the most preferred drug class for treating IBD. It holds the major market share in the IBD market owning to their effectiveness and awareness for treating IBD. On the other hand, positive approach for using immunotherapies would also spur the market.

