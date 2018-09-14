Dentist in Markham, ON is Currently Offering Free Take-Home Whitening with Completed New Patient Exam and Treatment

MARKHAM, ON—At 14th Avenue Dentistry, you will find a Markham, ON dental office full of modern equipment, advanced technologies, and state-of-the-art treatments. Currently, the dentist in Markham is offering two valuable promotional offers to new patients:

1. Free take-home whitening with a completed new patient exam and treatment

2. 50% off Zoom whitening with completed new patient exam and treatment

Professional teeth whitening is a very popular cosmetic dentistry procedure anywhere. Having whiter teeth is an easy way to achieve a brighter and more youthful smile, with little effort and without invasive treatments. Teeth bleaching comes in many forms, and lots of methods, but the most modern and advanced approach involves laser whitening.

Zoom! is a more notable brand of laser teeth whitening. This cutting-edge method achieves brilliantly white teeth. This safe in-house procedure is performed with precision by a trained Markham dentist. When the whitening treatment is completed, patients are amazed at how much whiter their teeth become! This fresh start encourages them to maintain the brighter look and better oral health.

Other advanced dental services offered at the family-friendly, modern dental office, include:

• Same-day ceramic restorations (ex. Dental crowns)

• Dental exams and teeth cleanings

• Invisalign clear aligners

• Dental implants

• Mouthguards

• Family Dentistry

• Root canals

• Teeth whitening options

• And much more!

Dentist Near Me Markham

Dr. DeepalBhambra, DDS and Dr. Nicole Sturgeon, DDS welcome new patients to their warm and friendly family dentistry practice. The dentists at L6B 0S2 love what they do and want every patient to enjoy visiting the Markham dental office. Whether it is your first visit to the Markham dental office, or you are returning for annual exams and cleaning, patient comfort is a top priority.

The dentists and staff at 14th Avenue Dentistry build intimate relationships with their patients over the years. This helps the dentists in Markham, to better meet their individual needs. Because the dental team spends so much time getting to know individuals, patients are viewed first as friends, and that is how they are treated.

About 14th Avenue Dentistry:

At 14th Avenue Dentistry near Markham, Ontario, L6B0S2, we put your dental health as our top priority. Call now to book an appointment quickly: 647-952-4977 and visit our website: https://14avedental.com/