Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Devices Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2024

High Incidence of Cardio Vascular Diseases (CVDS) To Promote Growth in the Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Devices Market

The high incidence of cardio vascular diseases (CVDs) and the growing geriatric population is driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the change in lifestyle and increasing psychosocial stress leads to the coronary artery disease, thus the demand for coronary artery disease treatment devices have increased significantly. On the other hand, the cost of devices are high, that is hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, leading manufacturers focusing on the development of technologically advanced devices can bring new opportunities to the market.

North America region to dominate the global Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Devices Market through 2018-2024

North America dominates the coronary artery disease treatment devices market, followed by Europe. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017 on rising geriatric population having cardiovascular and diabetes disease. In addition, countries like U.S and Canada has developed healthcare infrastructure and improved reimbursement policies. These factors to fuel the market growth. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region on account of developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as China and India and rising disposable income in this region will boost the growth in this region.

“Infinium Global Research has produced a new premium report Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Devices Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Devices. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Devices Market by product type (PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents and coronary guidewires) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Devices Market are B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic plc, Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Terumo, Cook Group, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, C. R. Bard, Inc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation.”

The Merger and acquisition, new product launch and technology advancement are the key strategy of the leading player to maintain their position in the world market

Medtronic to Expand Heart Failure Portfolio with Acquisition of Heartware International

In August 2016, Medtronic plc, the global leader in medical technology, and HeartWare International, Inc. a leading innovator of less-invasive, miniaturized circulatory support technologies for the treatment of advanced heart failure, announced that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Medtronic acquired HeartWare in a transaction.

Lombard Medical Operations Acquired by MicroPort Scientific Corporation in a Restructuring Transaction

In April 2018, Lombard Medical, a developer, manufacturer and marketer of endovascular aortic aneurysm repair products, today announced that MicroPort Scientific Corp. (“MicroPort”) through its subsidiary, Endovascular Technology Corp., has acquired the shares in Lombard’s subsidiaries, Lombard Medical Limited and Lombard Medical Technologies GmbH, in a restructuring transaction under UK bankruptcy law.