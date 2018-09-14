Antigen Kit Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Antigens are used for the production of antibodies. These can be toxins or other substances, which induce an immune response in the body. Antigens are also known as antibodies. These are microbes such as bacteria, parasites, fungi, and other antigen such as pollen. Antigen kits are used to detect antigen of various diseases such as malaria, dengue, and influenza. Antigen test kits are primarily used in rapid medical diagnostics, in vitro diagnostic devices, and molecular diagnostics. Antibodies can be measured and detected from blood sample and saliva. Some antibody tests are useful to detect past infections or to diagnose a persisting infection.

The global antigen kit market is expected to grow in the near future owing to increasing demand for antigen kit in various application segments such as rapid medical diagnostics, in vitro diagnostic device, and molecular diagnostics. Increasing prevalence of liver diseases, autoimmune diseases, and sexually transmitted diseases are expected to propel the growth of the antigen market during the forecast period. According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) currently 50 million people in the U.S. are living with autoimmune diseases. Autoantibody/autoantigen tests are used to diagnose autoimmune disorders. These are also used to evaluate the severity of the condition and monitor effectiveness of treatment and relapses of the disorders. Autoantibody tests are performed when a patient is suffering from chronic, progressive arthritic symptoms, fatigue, fever, and muscle weakness. According to the World Health Organization, around 203 million cases of malaria were reported worldwide in 2012. The disease accounted for nearly 627,000 deaths globally in the same year. Cross-reaction and false negative results are likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global antigen kit market has been segmented based on technique, application, end-user, and region. In terms of technique, the market has been categorized into precipitation reaction, agglutination reaction, complement fixation, immunofluorescent assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and radioimmunoassay. Based on application, the market has been divided into tropical diseases, liver diseases, autoimmune diseases, and sexually transmitted diseases. End-users in this market include hospitals, diagnostics centers, clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global antigen kit market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest market for antigen kits due to increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and rising incidence of sexually transmitted diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 20 million new sexually transmitted infections occur in the U.S. each year, half among young people aged 15 years to 24 years, and account for nearly US$ 16 Bn in health care costs. Europe was the second largest market for antigen kits owing to increasing incidence of liver diseases. According to the European Association for the Study of the Liver, in 2013, liver cirrhosis accounted for 170,000 deaths in Europe and nearly 63,500 new cases of liver cancer were diagnosed in Europe in 2012. Acceptance and demand for high-end medical infrastructure are the major factors driving the market in Asia Pacific. China, Japan, and India are the fast growing markets in the region and are projected to fuel market growth. Countries in Latin America such as Brazil and Mexico have significant potential owing to evolving medical structure and high disposable income.

Major players operating in the antigen kit market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, SD BIOSENSOR, Inc., SinoBiological, Inc., Cell Biolabs, Inc., Affinity Biologicals Inc., R-Biopharm AG, Epitope Diagnostics, Inc., and Oxford BioMedica.