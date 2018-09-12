United States Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning System Market Drivers| Restrains| Growth Opportunities| Market Size 2025

12th September 2018 – United States Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning System Market displayed a greater CAGR in the assessment year owing to augmented applications and expanded scope across varied sectors. Electronic devices are made up of different components and these components, are, in turn, made up of semiconductor wafers. Thus, semiconductor wafer cleaning helps in removing unwanted particles, materials, and chemical contamination from the semiconductor’s surface. These systems are used by the semiconductor industries during the fabrication processes.

The unwanted materials, particles, and chemical contamination are caused by heavy metals, dopants, presence of alkali metals, organic contamination, base and acid contamination. So, these impurities are removed with the help of semiconductor wafer cleaning systems. In wafer cleaning process, various steps are involved such as particulate removal clean, pre diffusion clean, film removal, metallic ion removal, and post etch clean.

The factors that are responsible for driving the market growth include rising demand for single wafer processing, increasing demand for printed electronics, growing consumer electronics and semiconductor industries. The other factors include miniaturization of electronic devices, increasing demand of portable consumer electronics devices, reducing thickness of circuit systems, and improving quality standards of production.

However, stern & changing quality standards and lack of skilled workforce may negatively impact the semiconductor wafer cleaning system market growth. The market is categorized based on technology, equipment, applications, and geography.

United States semiconductor wafer cleaning system market is classified by technology as vapor cleaning technology, cryogen aerosol based cleaning technology, fine particle detection technology, local area cleaning technology, and supercritical fluid based cleaning technology. United States semiconductor wafer cleaning system market is classified by equipment as semi-automated wet batch system, rotary wafer etching system, scrubbers, and manual wet batch system.

United States semiconductor wafer cleaning system market is segmented by application as chemical contamination, metallic contamination, and particle contamination. United States semiconductor wafer cleaning system market is segregated by geography as Southwest, The West, New England, The Middle Atlantic, The South, and The Midwest. United States is expected to be the largest market for semiconductor wafer cleaning systems due to increasing electronics industries and semiconductor production.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the United States semiconductor wafer cleaning system industry may include Planar Semiconductor, Tokyo Electron, Dainippon Screen, Akrion, Lam Research, Modutek, MEI Wet, Cleaning technologies, SEMES and Falcon. The manufactures are emphasizing on the inorganic growth to keep pace with the cutthroat competition in the market. Consequently, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures have come up as important strategies.

