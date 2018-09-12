Potash Fertilizers Market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.29 Billion by 2023, globally.

Overview:

In the year 2018, Global Potash Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 22.59 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 28.29 Billion at pace of 4.6% CAGR.

Fertilizers are used to maintain soil fertility and improve crop yield. In addition to phosphorus and nitrogen, potassium is an important element responsible for the growth of the plant. Potassium fertilizer is a natural substance that is continuously recycled into the earth. These potassium fertilizers helps to stimulate the growth of strong stems and prevents the plant from presenting diseases by promoting the thickness of external cell walls. Potassium improves the shelf life, taste and color of vegetables and fruits. Some of the commonly used potash fertilizers are potassium and magnesium sulfate, potassium chloride, potassium nitrate and potassium sulfate.

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/potash-fertilizers-market-6467/request-sample

Underlying Causes

The growth for Potash Fertilizers market is driven due to factors like growing food consumption across the globe, potash fertilizers helps to improve quality and increases shelf life of the plants, rising demand for potash fertilizers, increasing population, government taking initiatives to rise agricultural production, growing awareness among the farmers about benefits related to Potash fertilizer. In addition, advancement of technologies in agriculture sector, introduction of organic fertilizers, increasing R&D activities, and improving farming techniques are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of potash fertilizers, lack of awareness in the rural areas, and limited arable land are expected to hinder the growth rate for Global Potash Fertilizers Market during the forecast period.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/potash-fertilizers-market-6467/

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Potash Fertilizers market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the global Potash Fertilizers Market due to increasing awareness among the farmers about potash fertilizers, rising demand for food, growing population, and advancement of technologies in farming are the driving factors in this region. Latin America regions like Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia is expected to witness high growth rate for Potash Fertilizers Market during the forecast period.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/potash-fertilizers-market-6467/customize-report

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Potash Fertilizers market are Eurochem, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Yara International ASA, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, SQM, The Mosaic Company, Sinofert Holdings, Agrium Inc, CF industries, and Potash Corporation.

About MarketDataForecast™

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Information:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626