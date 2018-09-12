Pedometer Market Future Opportunities 2025

A pedometer, also called step counter, is a small pager-type device which counts the number of steps taken by the wearer, or human body, during a specified time. It is usually worn at the waist or above the knee. A pedometer is used to measure everyday physical activity and motivates the person to perform a higher level of physical activity such as walking, running, and jogging. Pedometers can be analog devices, which measure steps, while some can be digital models that measure the distance covered and calories burned while performing any physical activity. Calorie counters are more expensive and less accurate.

The pedometer records each step, which is recorded, by measuring the hip movement. Pedometers are always more accurate in recording fast walking than slow walking. A pedometer records all activities including running, walking, or climbing stairs. However, it counts the number of steps only, and not the intensity of those steps. Major physical activities where pedometers are used are walking, running, jogging, and climbing stairs.

Pedometers are simple, easy to operate, inexpensive, and provide accurate and reliable results. They are powered by a small battery, which is designed to last for a long duration. The major advantage of a pedometer is the immediate results which are provided on physical activity and exercise, which motivates the wearer to set goals for daily physical activity in order to have a healthy body. Pedometers are small, lightweight, and almost anyone can wear it, from children to adults to elderly people. Increase in healthcare issues, awareness regarding healthy lifestyle, physical exercise awareness campaigns, and technological advancement through connection of pedometer with digital world are the major factors driving the global pedometer market.

A large population suffering from lifestyle related diseases and preventable welfare diseases has created significant awareness regarding importance of physical activity in achieving good health and reducing chronic diseases. Rising physical activity and new technological advancements in the connecting pedometer with a cell phone/ smartphone is fuelling the expansion of the pedometer market.

The global pedometer market has been segmented into product, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the pedometer market can be segmented into piezoelectric and spring-levered. Spring-levered pedometers employ a spring-suspended horizontal lever arm which moves in response to the vertical movement of hips, as one is walking or running. A piezoelectric pedometer generates electric charge when subjected to movement, which in turn generates voltage proportional to the acceleration, and the voltage oscillations are used to record steps. The piezoelectric pedometer tends to be preferred more than the spring levered pedometer, as it is more sensitive and is not position dependent. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online, retail store, supermarkets, and others.

In terms of geography, the global pedometer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a major share of the pedometer market. Increased awareness about physical activity, adoption of connected devices, increase in product range from key players, and new wearable portable pedometers are some factors propelling the expansion of the pedometer market in the region. Increased adoption of wearable devices is also a key factor fueling the expansion of the market. Rise in number of lifestyle diseases, increase in number of chronic diseases, rising awareness about physical activity benefits, and low cost of pedometer devices are further fueling the expansion of the pedometer market in developing countries of Asia Pacific. The market in the region is likely to expand at a significant CAGR in the near future.

Key players operating in the global pedometer market include WeLoop, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Lifesense Group, Xiaomi Inc., Fitbit, Inc., NIKE, Inc., Jawbone, OMRON Corporation, and iWOWNfit and others.

