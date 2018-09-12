Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts

Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market Analysis:

Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market size is around USD 656.52 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1029.75 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.42%. Inferior Vena cava (IVC) Filters are employed to prevent the blood clots from reaching the lungs and thereby are employed in preventing pulmonary emboli.

The major factor that fuels the growth of the global inferior vena cava (IVC) filter market is an increase in preference towards minimally invasive surgeries with improved medical imaging across various medical settings. However, the high cost of procedures associated with the IVC filters restrains the market growth. Conversely, emerging digital catheterization laboratories are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/inferior-vena-cava-filter-market-7944/request-sample

Inferior Vena Cava Filter market Segmented, by Application:

Treatment Venous Thromboembolism

Prevent Pulmonary Embolism

Segmented, by Product:

Retrievable IVC Filter

Permanent IVC Filter

Segmented, by Material:

Non-Ferromagnetic material

Ferromagnetic material

Segmented, By End-User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Some of the key Market players of IVC filters include C.R. Bard, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, B.Braun, ALN, Braile Biomedica, Philips Volcano, Argon Medical Devices, and VENITI.

View for full research report and TOC @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/inferior-vena-cava-filter-market-7944/

Customize Inferior Vena Cava Filter market Report:

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Request for customized research report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/inferior-vena-cava-filter-market-7944/customize-report

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Phone: +1-888-702-9626