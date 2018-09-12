Increasing demand for Craft beer is expected to boost the Global Specialty Malt Market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Overview:

Malts are prepared by germinating a cereal grain from a specialized process, dipping it into water and further germinating the grain by drying with hot air. Malts are found in two types, such as basic and specialty malts. Special malts have a diastatic power that gives color, texture, appearance and flavor that is suitable for beer and other drinks. Basic malts also have the diastatic power to convert its own starch. They offer drinks and beer with unique flavor and features. Its functional properties make it perfectly suited to brewing in the food industry. Special malt is available in chocolate, coffee, and caramel flavors, which adds benefits for the food and beverage industry. Barley is the important raw material used to prepare special malt. The other raw materials used are maize, wheat, rice and rye. Grilled malts include Belgian malt, Munich malt and Viennese malt. They are widely used in the wide range of applications in the beverage industry. From the beginning, grilled malts are used to make alcohol using traditional methods to produce beer varieties.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Specialty Malt market is driven due to factors like increasing demand for craft beer and other alcoholic drinks across the globe, rising number of beverages industries, increasing popularity among the young population for malted ready-to-drink beverages, rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization. In addition, increasing investments for R&D activities, advancement of technologies in the food and beverages industries, and introduction of organic flavor and natural products which is expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent government regulations, and fluctuating raw material prices is expected to hinder the growth rate for Global Specialty Malt Market.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Specialty Malt market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the global Specialty Malt Market followed by Europe due to increasing production and consumption of alcoholic drinks and rising demand for craft beer is the driving factors in this region. North America is expected to witness fastest growth for Specialty Malt Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Specialty Malt market are GrainCorp Ltd. (Australia), Soufflet Group (France), and Axereal Group (France), Viking Malt (Germany), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Malteurop Groupe (France), Bar Malt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), IREKS GmbH (Germany), Simpsons Malt LTD. (U.K.), and Agromalte Agraria (Brazil)

