DRAM 2018 Global Market – Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts

Market Highlights:

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) is defined as a subtype of RAM that is used for running data or command for the computer processor. Factors that are driving the rapid growth DRAM Market include growing technology, all organizations adopting modern equipment such as personal computers, servers, and workstations. Such devices can not only eliminate the human errors but can also reduce the time required to complete a particular task.

This research report segments the market on the basis of Application, DRAM category, memory, and lastly region. On the basis of application, this market has been segmented into consumer electronics (personal computers & mobile devices), gaming and consoles among others. Based on DRAM category, the market has been segmented into Component DRAM and Module DRAM Market. Component DRAMs are DRAMs that store each bit of data in a separate passive electronic component. That component is inside an integrated circuit board. Module DRAMs are customized, made to meet the exact demands of the growing enterprise. Based on memory, the market is segmented into 2 GigaByte, 4 GigaByte, 8 GigaByte & others.

The regional segmentation of the global DRAM market segments the global market into regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific is leading market due to the increasing manufacture of dynamic random-access memory in emerging countries such as India and China. In countries like Taiwan and Japan, many key players of the market are based in. So market growth has a lot of scope for growth in these countries too. The growth is expected to progress during the forecast period.

North America, which is the second largest regional market, is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include the technological advancement and emergence of new devices in the computing field which includes a hybrid device and ultra-thin notebooks. In such devices, DRAM is widely used. In North America, maximum growth is expected in the United States of America (USA) where many key players of this market are based in. Among RoW countries, Brazil is expected to emerge as the biggest market. Considerable growth for the Europe market is also expected during the forecast period because, in countries like Germany, many key players in the market are based in. Technological advancement in Europe also opens skies for the market growth.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/978

Key Players

The key players in the global DRAM market include Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan), Kingston (USA), Micron Technology Inc. (USA), Nanya (Taiwan), Powerchip Semiconductor (Taiwan), Qimonda (Germany), Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), Transcend Information (Taiwan), and Winbond (Taiwan).

Segmentation:

The Dynamic random-access memory Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises C Asynchronous DRAM, FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM, EDO (Extended Data Output) DRAM, BEDO (Burst Extended Data Output) DRAM, SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM) and RDRAM (Rambus DRAM) and others.

Segmentation by Memory: Comprises 2 Giga Byte, 4 Giga Byte, 8Giga Byte & Among Others.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Consumer electronics (Personal Computers & Mobile Devices), gaming and consoles among others.

Segmentation by DRAM Category: Comprises Component DRAM, Module DRAM among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is dominating the global dynamic random-access memory market with the largest market share due to due to the increasing manufacture of dynamic random-access memory in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil and others, which is propelling the market growth in this region and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2023. Dynamic random-access memory market in North America market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to rapid due to due emergence of new devices in the computing field which includes hybrid device and ultra-thin notebooks in which dynamic random-access memory are widely used. The European market for dynamic random-access memory market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dram-market-978

Latest Industry News

Samsung has developed a new 10-nanometer (nm) class 8-gigabit (GB) LPDDR5 dynamic random access memory (DRAM). It will be available with two bandwidths: 5,500Mb/s at 1.05V and 6,400Mb/s, at a 1.1 operating voltage. 17 JUL 2018

Due to global shortages of key electronic components, and rising demand for DRAMs, according to the media reports, Arris is struggling to save its market and deliver the supply as per the rapidly growing demand. Sales in the second quarter came down by 13%, and Arris sees this as a danger sign. However, currently, the supply is limited. 7 AUG 2018

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com