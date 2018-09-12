Arbor Biosciences and TATAA Biocenter Announce Strategic Partnership

Ann Arbor, Michigan and Göteborg, Sweden September 12, 2018 – Arbor Biosciences, a U.S-based company specializing in next generation sequencing (NGS) target enrichment and synthetic biology, announces their partnership with TATAA Biocenter, the world´s foremost organizer of hands-on training in molecular analyses and Europe´s leading provider of genomic services. This strategic partnership will expand both Arbor’s and TATAA’s presence in Europe through TATAA Biocenter’s distribution and support of Arbor’s NGS and synthetic biology products in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. TATAA will also incorporate Arbor’s NGS products in their popular NGS training courses offered throughout the year in various European locations.

“Our customers request professional tools for the entire NGS workflow from sample preparation and quality control to library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. With Arbor´s target enrichment kits, we can help our customers improve cost performance of targeted sequencing.” says Mikael Kubista, President and founder of TATAA Biocenter.

Arbor Biosciences will provide reagents and support to Tataa Biocenter for their educational course concerning NGS applications, as well as technical expertise for TATAA’s role as a partner of the Cancer-ID and SPIDIA consortia, striving to standardize NGS analyses in molecular diagnostics on global level.

This strategic partnership helps expand the utility of Arbor Biosciences’ NGS sample products into key applications, such as liquid biopsy analysis, agrigenomics and personalized medicine. The gene synthesis and cell-free protein expression portfolio will support the fast-growing synthetic biology market in industry and academia across Europe. We are excited to partner with a respected organization like TATAA Biocenter who can deliver hands-on training and commitment to personalised customer service which Arbor is known for” says Matthew Hymes, Marketing Director of Arbor Biosciences.