Prevention Of Defects In Hot-expanded Steel Pipes

Rounding deformation: After the diameter reduction of the blank tube, it no longer contacts the plug and enters the rounding area. Under the action of surface friction, the seamless steel pipe

The process of expanding the diameter of the cross-rolling and expanding the pipe, the elongation coefficient is 1. When the main deformation occurs, some extra additional deformation inevitably occurs. Additional deformation of the metal can result in defects in the steel pipe and increase the rolling energy consumption. Additional deformation of the metal includes additional torsional deformation, additional axial shear deformation, and additional circumferential shear deformation. The cause of the additional deformation and the deformation process are basically the same as those of the two-roller tapered roll cross-rolling machine and the rolling mill with the feed angle and the rolling angle. However, since the taper angle of the expanded pipe head is relatively large when the pipe is expanded by the cross-rolling, and the fixed guide plate is used instead of the active guide plate, the length of the roll is also relatively short.

Therefore, the three additional deformations produced by the cross-rolling expansion tube differ in the distribution and size of the deformation from the two-roll cross-rolling piercer and the pipe mill process, that is, the additional torsional deformation is small, and the additional axial shear is less. Big. The cross-rolling expansion pipe is basically the same in structure as the two-roller stretching machine, and the pipe expansion process and deformation characteristics are similar to those of the two-roller cross-rolling pipe machine.

The difference between the two is that the latter hopes that when the wall tube is deformed, the deformed metal mainly undergoes axial extension and controls its wide expansion; the former requires that the blank tube should be deformed when the wall is deformed. Mainly occurs laterally wide and controls its axial extension, the elongation coefficient is 1, or even less than 1, that is, the diameter of the blank tube is enlarged but the length is constant or shortened. Therefore, the taper angle of the pipe expansion head will be large, and the rolling angle and the feed angle will be relatively large.

Defects of cross-rolling tube expansion: uneven wall thickness of lsaw steel pipe, surface cracks and scratches, rolling, spiral path and spiral inner fold, inner pit and so on. Due to the large expansion of the cross-rolled tube, the probability of cracking on the surface of the steel tube is higher. In addition, when the tube is expanded by the cross-rolling, the spiral path on the surface is relatively serious. For this reason, in the design of the hole type, it is possible to consider the appropriate lengthening of the roll length and designing the corresponding wall area. In the average wall area, the normal distance between the head surface and the roll surface is equal.

At the same time, proper reduction of the diameter expansion is also conducive to the improvement of the wall thickness accuracy of the spiral submerged arc pipe. Although the wall thickness unevenness and the surface spiral of the cross-rolled pipe can be alleviated by the roll design and adjustment, the amount of deformation of the cross-rolled pipe is large and the roll length is also short. Steel pipes that have been expanded by cross-rolling still have different degrees of wall thickness unevenness and spiral paths. For this reason, after the cross-rolling and expanding process, the cross-rolling is evenly finished, and the wall thickness accuracy of the steel pipe is remarkably improved.

Generally speaking, when the tube is expanded by the cross-rolling, the billet tube is oxidized both inside and outside during the heating process. The scale of the billet tube can be descaled by high pressure water in front of the plug to improve the inner surface quality of the steel tube and the life of the plug.