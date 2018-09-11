Pinkberry Offers Franchising Opportunities to Aspiring Business Owners in the US

The global brand and successful franchise, with over 150 stores across the country, seeks to expand and reach more people by offering franchising licenses to single-unit operators.

[SCOTTSDALE, 09/11/2018] – Pinkberry punctuates over 15 years of success with a franchising offer for aspiring business owners in the United States. It launched a three-step franchising application process not only to simplify things but also to accommodate franchisees everywhere in the country.

The company invites interested franchisees to visit its website, fill out the franchising application form, and submit it for review.

Franchising Requirements, Goals, and Benefits

To be a Pinkberry franchisee, applicants must have a minimum liquidity of $200,000 and net worth of $400,000. Experience in customer service and store management is an advantage.

At present, Pinkberry aims to reach more people at the local level. It is currently looking for single-unit operators and area developers who can help the franchise realize this goal.

The company offers aspiring business owners the chance to belong to a successful franchise plus the benefits that come with it. Testimonies from current franchisees reveal that the brand’s popularity is an advantage as it appeals to travelers and foodies. Approved franchisees can also look forward to programs and training designed to develop business skills and foster an entrepreneurial spirit.

A Global Brand

Pinkberry enjoys a wide and loyal following from customers who have grown to love the tasty combination of frozen yogurt, fresh fruits, and other favorite dessert toppings. In 2008, the National Yogurt Association granted the company a Live and Active Cultures Seal, an official affirmation that the company uses real yogurt that meets the requisite 100 million cultures per gram.

The Pinkberry brand has since grown in reputation, reach, and revenue. The franchise now boasts over 250 stores in 20 countries; 150 of those stores are in the US alone.

Apart from offering 10-year License Agreements to new franchisees, Pinkberry also grants 10-year renewal contracts to current licensees in good standing.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry started in 2005 in Los Angeles California. It later grew to become a well-known international franchise offering frozen desserts. Its debut offering, the Original tart frozen yogurt, paved the way for its branding as the company that reinvented frozen yogurt. Pinkberry continues to offer new and tasty ways for customers to eat fruit.

For more information about the franchise, visit http://www.pinkberry.com.