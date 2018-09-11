Dr. Aditya Sai is a consultant in Orthopaedics specializing in Shoulder Surgery both Arthroscopy and Shoulder Replacement, Knee Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine. Dr. Aditya has been trained in the best of the institutes in India as well as globally, with his MBBS from the Madras medical college and MS in orthopaedics from Seth GS medical college & KEM hospital, both amongst the top institutes in the country. He has undergone fellowship training in shoulder and elbow surgery, sports medicine and knee arthroscopy abroad from Germany, Austria and Singapore.
His main area of interests and specializations are:
Knee Arthroscopy:
Joint preservation surgery including High tibial osteotomy, OATS and Autologous chondrocyte implantation
Meniscus preservation and meniscus repair
Anterior Cruciate ligament (ACL) Reconstruction and repair
Posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) repair and reconstruction
Multiligament injury of the knee
Shoulder surgery
Recurrent dislocation Bankart repair, and management of bony defects in shoulder instability
Rotator cuff tears and rotator cuff repair
Shoulder arthritis and shoulder replacement
Fractures around the shoulder
Reverse shoulder arthroplasty
Massive rotator cuff tears and superior capsular reconstruction
Elbow surgery
Elbow ligament injuries
Stiff elbow
Elbow replacement
Fractures around the elbow
He has treated a number of sports professionals playing in the domestic and the international circuit, including players from Ranji trophy, ISL, Indian football team, local clubs. He has also treated a number of patients from the UK, UAE, Congo, Nigeria, Netherlands, Germany and Israel.
He is also the reviewer for many peer reviewed international journals and has published a number of papers in the field of shoulder and knee surgery.
He holds lifetime membership of the Bombay orthopaedic society, Asia Pacific Knee arthroscopy and sports medicine society