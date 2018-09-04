ISUZU launches limited period scheme ‘D-Serve’ for D-MAX Regular Cab model in India

: Isuzu Motors India rolled out ‘D-Serve’ – a ‘3 years Free Periodic Maintenance’ scheme for its D-MAX Regular Cab model in India. Available at no additional cost, the ‘D-Serve’ scheme will be an unbeatable value proposition offered to the customers who purchase the vehicle during the period September – October 2018.

The ‘D-Serve’ scheme comes with the following benefits –

• Free Periodic Maintenance for 3 years / 100,000 kms (whichever is earlier) – includes PMS parts, lubricants, related labour costs and certain wear & tear items. This excludes accidental damage related repairs. (Terms & Conditions apply)

*The scheme is valid till 31st October 2018. Applicable Terms & Conditions can be checked at the dealerships of ISUZU across the country.

ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab

The ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab, a single cabin pickup, is a tough, powerful and reliable workhorse that is globally known for its performance and life-long durability. It is available in both flat deck and cab-chassis variants. The flat deck variant excel in meeting the wide range of applications in commercial transportation, while the cab-chassis variant is an ideal platform to build reefer containers for cold chain transport applications. The cab-chassis variant can also be customized for special purpose applications in the logistics and allied business requirements.

Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

Isuzu Motors Limited, Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan is a global manufacturer of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and diesel engines. With operations in 25 countries, selling in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company is a leader in pick-ups and utility vehicles in many markets. The company manufactures and sells over 6 lakh units annually, across the world.

Isuzu Motors India Private Limited (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, was established in August 2012. Headquartered in Chennai, the company sells the popular ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross – India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle and the ISUZU mu-X, premium 7-seater SUV in the personal vehicle segment and variants of ISUZU D-MAX pick-ups for the commercial segment. ISUZU vehicles are known for their reliability and performance around the world. Renowned the world-over, ISUZU vehicles are gaining huge significance in the Indian market as well, thanks to the ‘value proposition’ it offers the customers.

Isuzu Motors India manufactures these products at its new manufacturing plant in Sri City, spread over an area of 107 acres in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016, with strong focus on quality and commitment to Indian market. Isuzu Motors India began its vehicle production with high levels of localisation at Start of Production (SoP) and aims to increase it in future.

The company has dedicated dealer outlets, strategically located in 35 locations across the country. For more information on the company, and its products/services, please visit – www.isuzu.in