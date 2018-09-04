Global Immunofluorescence Assays Market Estimation of Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Immunofluorescence Assays Market report examines the market position and viewpoint of the market globally, from various angles, such as key players, geological regions, types of product and application. And also cover the other information such as Immunofluorescence Assays Market trends, Top players, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions and Forecast till 2023.

Global Immunofluorescence Assays Market Overview

The global Immunofluorescence Assay market is expected to reach an approximate CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The increase in biological studies in research and development for detection of biomolecules like proteins, glycans, and small biological and non-biological molecules of various diseases drives the market growth. Immunofluorescence Assays are used for rapid and sensitive diagnostics of various chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases like HIV, neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and chronic diseases like cancer. Immunofluorescence assay is a primary detection test used for patients suspected with autoimmune disease. According to National Institutes of Health (2012), autoimmune diseases are most prevalent among other diseases, and 23.5 million people in America suffer from autoimmune diseases, whereas 9 million people have cancer. Furthermore, according to Alzheimer’s Association in 2018, 5.7 million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Thus, such high incidence of autoimmune and neurological diseases and increasing government funding enhances the growth in this market. Also, growing demand for rapid and precise measurement of biomolecules, increased use of Immunofluorescence Assay for diagnostic and research purposes, increased R&D activities and advanced technology are the key factors for the market to grow.

However, factors such as expensive diagnostic kits, chances of cross contaminations, shortage of skilled labor and weak detection signals are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Premium Sample Copy of Immunofluorescence Assays Market: @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6177/

leading Players in Immunofluorescence Assays Market:

Abcam plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioLegend, Inc., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Sino Biological Inc.,BioTek Instruments,Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Zyagen, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. Becton Dickinson and Company , Merck , Agilent Technologies , TCS Biosciences Ltd, Maxvision Biosciences Inc. and Others.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnological institutes

Government and private laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Medical research laboratories

Market research and consulting service providers

Global Immunofluorescence Assays Market — Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for immunofluorescence assays in 2017. This can be attribute due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising biotechnology R&D activities and technological advancements within the region influences the market growth. According to the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD) in 2016, 190 million people in America are affected by at least one chronic disease. Also, the presence of major market players such as BioLegend, Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Company within the region influences the market growth.

Europe (UK, Germany, France) is second in the market owing to rapidly growing biotechnology industry and increasing need for diagnostics is expected to influence the market in this region. In recent years, biotechnology sector in European Union, is the most innovative industry with 80 thousand patents in 2014. Furthermore, according to the European Commission’s Directorate General for Enterprise and Industry, the European Union invested $7.32 billion in the Biotechnology sector.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth for the global Immunofluorescence assays market owing to large patient population, rapidly growing economies and increase in research and development expenditure. The Middle East and Africa accounts for least share due to stringent government policies and poor economies.

Market Segmentation:

The global immunofluorescence assay market is segmented on the basis of technique, product type, application and end user. The immunofluorescence assay market, by technique is sub segmented into primary (direct) immunofluorescence assays, secondary (indirect) immunofluorescence assays, and micro immunofluorescence. Secondary (indirect) immunofluorescence assays category includes salt split technique, antigenic mapping method and double staining method. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into antibodies, kits and reagents, instruments, labelling dyes and species type. Instruments is further sub segmented into microscopes and imaging analysis systems. The application segment includes clinical research, clinical diagnostics, research & development. Clinical diagnostics segment is categorized into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurological diseases. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into biotechnology companies, hospitals & research institutes, contract research organizations and diagnostic centers.

Avail Premium Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6177/

TOC of Immunofluorescence Assays Market Research Report — Global Forecast to 2023

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Threats

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

TOC CONTINUED…

Ask any Queries to Experts about Niche Segments, Requires Regional Data and Top Players @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6177/

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office №528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune — 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com