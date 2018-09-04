Frances Ellen Walsh Embarks on an Unforgettable Journey

In our globalized world, there is cross-cultural contact that increasingly spans international borders. While online resources provide greater opportunities for travel, there is also more information about violence, conflict, and unrest in distant destinations.

San Antonio, TX, USA, September 5, 2018 — According to the U.S. State Department, travelers to Kashmir, India, are encouraged to exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism. But Frances Ellen Walsh was not deterred from traveling thousands of miles on a journey that would irrevocably change her life.

With a degree in metaphysics, this author and educator is interested in exploring the “layers of meaning in everything we do and see.” She adds, “In religiously diverse India, there is a heightened spiritual awareness. I wanted to portray some of the seen and unseen dimensions of that world.”

“I say yes to everything,” Walsh explains. “I’m all about saying yes to the universe and waiting to see what comes from my decisions. My life is an adventure, and I’m not afraid of trying new things and going to new places.”

Walsh has always been passionate about travel, and over the years she has jumped on every opportunity presented to her to travel internationally. “Every trip is an adventure,” she explains. “We are all citizens of the world, and there is joy in learning about each other’s differences and similarities.”

Despite visiting many countries, Walsh found India to be special. After her first trip there, she knew she would go back, and five years later, her travels to India have become the basis for her latest book, “An American in Kashmir: Undaunted Love”.

Chronicling her life and the challenges she has encountered along the way, Walsh hopes this book will give her readers hope and permission to live a life without regret.

“Others will have opinions of what you should be doing with your life. But it’s YOUR life. We each get only one time around. There’s no time for waiting; we never know how long we have. Live your life as you dreamed it. Go for it!”

Publisher, Lisa M. Umina, comments, “This author poignantly chronicles her travel experiences, and it is powerful in that it captures both the external voyage to visit another country and the more subtle journey that is taken within the self. The result is a book that will transport the readers on personal journeys of their own.”

The book launch event will take place on October 28th, 2018, from 4-6 p.m. at The Muse Writers Center (2200 Colonial Ave #3) in Norfolk, Virginia.

For more information about Frances Ellen Walsh visit http://www.halopublishing.com. “An American in Kashmir” is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in Paperback for $15.95 and as an e-Book for $9.99.

