Pholaco: Providing Eco-Friendly Alternative Building Methodologies

Pholaco is a leading company in the field of manufacturing construction products and components and also offers product assembling services. The company has become a reputed name for providing Innovative Green Construction Methods. The name Pholaco is derived from the word “Phola” which in isiXhosa language means `Cool`. The name actually symbolically represents “The Cool Company” as it provides various “Green Building Solutions”. They provide effective construction alternatives that are not only thermally efficient but also cost-effective.

Established in 2008, the company was initially developed to make Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) mega blocks. Gradually, it has evolved into a dynamic and integrated business that supplies and manufactures different types of construction components that act as alternative building methodologies to the traditional ones. All of their manufactured products strictly comply with the energy efficiency code SANS 10400 XA that is legislated by South Africa.

Different Types of Products Offered by Pholaco:

Pholaco manufactures products that are constituents of Alternative Building Methodologies and Modern High-Performance Building Solutions by utilising Green Building Components and Systems. They produce Light-Frame Steel components, including Roof Trusses, using modern technology of computerised Roll Former. Some of their manufactured products are:

Foundation Slabs:

Foundation slabs play a vital role in providing a strong foundation for the building. At Pholaco you will get the following types of foundation slabs:

Strip Footing

Pad and Peer

Slab on Ground

Conventional, reinforced raft and a waffle raft

Roof Solutions:

Pholaco is well-known as a reputed roofing contractor that accomplish the task and focuses on meeting the requirements of the clients. They strictly comply with the standards of NBR 100400 XA thermal efficiency code in South Africa. They also provide a roof installation service, offered by a professional team of experts.

Building Kits:

Pholaco also manufacturers pre-fabricated modular walls and roofing panels. All these products are manufactured using the Light-Frame Steel and Thermal Panels. They also offer off-site construction components, Modular Building Components, Suspended Floor Solutions, External Wall Solutions and many others.

Services Offered by Pholaco:

Some of the popular services offered by the company are architectural support, professional engineering services, manufacturing of building services, training of building systems, building project management, presentation of case studies and alternative building technologies, sales and marketing manufacturing equipment and many others.

For more information about the products and services of Pholaco, visit the website https://pholacogroup.co.za/.

About Pholaco:

Contact:

Neil Hare Rd, Atlantis Industrial

Cape Town, 7349, South Africa

Tel: 021 5772601