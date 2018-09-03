North American Wound Care Market 2018-Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

North American active wound care market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (in USD million) generated by the active wound care products from 2018 to 2024. The market is estimated to grow CAGR between 3 – 4 % during the period under consideration. However active wound dressings recorded more than 70% of market share & more than 60 % of wound active wound care products used in the treatment of surgical wounds in 2015. North American market is expected grow around CAGR 3.5% during 2018 – 2020. Mölnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew and ConvaTec together recorded more than 50 % market share in the North American region in 2015.

North American active wound care market can be segmented by type dressings and graft cover dressings, further the dressings are can be sub segmented foam dressings, hydrogels, hydrocolloids, film dressings, Collagen etc.

Download a free sample report here@ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1660

The global market is driven by factors:

Increasing ageing population in North American regions, growing number of diabetes patients and number of new products with better technology launched in the market. However the major restraints of the market lengthy, stringent and time consuming procedure of approval of devices and high cost of the products.

The key companies of the North American active wound care market:

Smith and Nephew, Integra Life Sciences Corp., Mölnlycke Healthcare, Convatec, Coloplast Corp., Organogenesis Inc., Kinetic Concepts, and Medline Industries are profiled in the report. Each company profile includes company financials, detailed product portfolio and recent developments.

Get more details about this report @ https://axiommrc.com/speak-to-analyst/?report=1660

Market Analysis:

The report includes in depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, market trends and competitive landscape across various geographies. In the competitive landscape section includes all market deals of last 3 years of active wound care market. It includes new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements etc.

The market size is estimated and forecasted by utilizing fundamental inputs gathered from comprehensive data extraction of both free and paid sources which are further validated by primary interviews and various macro-economic factors which affects the market. Market data extraction was not limited to active wound care market but also extracted for all related markets which affects or influences the active wound care market to see relative growth.