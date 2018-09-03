Data Masking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

We have produced a new premium report Data Masking Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Data Masking. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Data Masking Market by type (static, dynamic), business function (operations, legal, marketing, sales, finance, human resource), component (software, service), application (telecommunications, IT, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, ecommerce, healthcare, life sciences, media, entertainment, government, defense) through main geographies in the Global Data Masking Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Data Masking Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Data Masking Market are Innovative Routines International, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc, Deplhix, Solix Technologies, Inc, Informatica, MENTIS, Compuware Corporation, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, and Oracle Corporation. According to report the global data masking market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Dynamic data masking helps to protect sensitive and personal data as well as it also supports data outsourcing and cloud based initiatives. In addition, rise in need for decreasing the risk of data breaching is driving the demand for data masking market. However, limited efficiencies to hide all the content of the data, is one of the major restraining factors for the data masking market Moreover, rising in need for protected big data for by dynamically masking in Hadoop is further creating more opportunities for the key players in the data masking market.

Segments Covered

The report on global data masking market covers segments such as type, business function, component and application. The type segments include static and dynamic. On the basis of business function the global data masking market is categorized into operations, legal, marketing and sales, finance, human resource and others. Furthermore, on the basis of component the data masking market is segmented as software and service. On the basis of application the data masking market is segmented as telecommunications and IT, manufacturing, BFSI, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government and defense and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global data masking market such as, Innovative Routines International, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc, Deplhix, Solix Technologies, Inc, Informatica, MENTIS, Compuware Corporation, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, and Oracle Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global data masking market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of data masking market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the data masking market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the data masking market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

