Sae Palila

We are honour to announce that the 25th World Congress on Dentistry and Oral Health with a theme- “Conquer the Challenges in Dental and Oral well-being”, which is held on March 14-15, 2019 in London, UK.

Dentistry and Oral Health Congress will focus on key topic areas such as Dentistry, Oral Health, Dental Research, Dental Materials and Dental Instruments.

The goal is to bring together scientists and professionals to present latest advancements, discuss challenges and share experiences in the field of dentistry. The dynamic experts will lead exciting presentations focused on Dentistry and Oral Health designed to reshape the infrastructure of dental and oral care.

To learn more about the conference please visit Dental Conferences

This highly interactive event gathers the hundreds of thoughtful experts from all around the world which focus on Dentistry, Dental marketing, Dental research and Oral diseases. Dentistry Congress 2019 encourages attendees to demonstrate their capabilities in dental arena by deploying them during the conference.

On behalf of the Organizing Committee, we solicit you to attend this 25th World Congress on Dentistry and Oral Health, which span over 300 cities across the world. An oration of your latest research would enhance its global projection and also answer many questions of your counterparts and younger colleagues working over the same or concomitant.

So with any further ado, submit abstract and register through the following link https://dentistrycongress.dentistryconferences.com/registration.php